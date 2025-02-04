Lucy Letby latest: Experts say 'no evidence' of key murder method theory as killer applies for case review

A panel of international experts in the care of newborn babies have claimed there is "no evidence" of a key prosecution theory used to convict child serial killer Lucy Letby.

Letby, 35, from Hereford, is serving 15 whole-life orders after she was convicted at Manchester Crown Court of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven others, with two attempts on one of her victims, between June 2015 and June 2016.

Analysis conducted by a “blue riband committee” of 14 neonatalogists is being revealed at a press conference in central London, by Dr Shoo Lee, who has previously claimed his research on air embolism in babies was misinterpreted by the prosecution at Letby’s 10-month trial.

Dr Lee said on Tuesday there was "no evidence" that Baby 1 died from air embolism, contrary to what the jury at Letby's trial was told.

The professor, who founded the Canadian Neonatal Network which includes 27 hospitals and 16 universities, has also questioned prosecution theories surrounding Baby 11, claiming there is no evidence the child’s breathing tube was dislodged.

It comes as Letby's lawyers applied for her case to be reviewed by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) as a potential miscarriage of justice.

Among those supporting Letby’s case is former government minister Nadine Dorries, who has called today the first step toward the convicted killer’s freedom.

No evidence endotracheal tube to Baby 11 was dislodged, says Dr Lee

10:47

On Baby 11, Dr Lee argues there was no evidence to support the allegation of the endotracheal tube being dislodged.

He concludes the baby's deterioration was caused by an oversized endotracheal tube, adding the initial intubation was "traumatic and poorly supervised".

(Sky News)

Alarm for Baby 9 on collapse was not turned off, says Dr Lee

10:44

We’re now on to Baby 9, who Dr Lee says the prosecution presented a case where the child died from having air injected inside their body, causing air embolism and death.

He adds that the jury was told an alarm connected to the baby was turned off to delay response to their collapse.

He says the died from respiratory complications caused by respiratory distress syndrome, complicated by a bacteria called stenotrophomonas maltophilia.

And on the alarm, he says it did not go off because it is set to sound when there is 20 seconds without breath.

“Because the baby is gasping with less than 20 seconds each time, it [alarm not sounding] wasn’t because it was switched off.”

Baby 4 died from systemic sepsis and pneumonia, says Dr Lee

10:32 , Alex Ross

Concluding the death of Baby 4, Dr Lee says the infant died from systemic sepsis and pneumonia, adding again that the child's mother should have been treated with antibiotics before birth.

"We found no evidence of air embolism," he says.

“This was not a stable baby as alleged by the prosecution witness,” he adds. “This baby continued to deteriorate for the next few days until final collapse.”

(The Independent)

Baby 4's mother was not given required treatment, Dr Lee says

10:29 , Alex Ross

Baby 4 died due to collapse following the injection of air causing air embolism and death, the jury heard.

Dr Lee says there is no evidence that air embolisms result in patching of the skin, which was referred to in the trial.

This baby was born with a rupture of the membrane in their mother before birth, Dr Lee says.

He adds that the mother should have been given antibiotics to protect against infection.

In this case, he says, she wasn’t.

Baby 1 died from thrombosis with no evidence of air emoblism, Dr Lee says

10:25

The first case presented by Dr Shoo Lee is Baby 1, who the jury was given evidence to who they died from air emoblism.

Dr Lee gives a short timeline of the child’s death up until their collapse and death.

He questions evidence that the baby died from air embolism, and says there could have been an underlining cause.

He says the allegation was the baby, a pre-term boy who collapsed two days after being born, was injected air into his veins, causing his collapse and death.

He says the panel concluded the baby died from thrombosis, which is when a blood clot blocks blood vessels.

He says: "Our conclusion is that baby 1 died from thrombosis and that there was no evidence of air embolism.”

Panel examined all cases

10:14 , Alex Ross

Dr Shoo Lee says the panel examined all 17 cases that involved different allegations on causes of death and injuries

He says they will present their findings in brief. “If we went through it all, we’d be here forever,” he says.

“We will give you the highlights of what happened.”

(Sky News)

Criminal Cases Review Commission confirms application submitted to investigate case

10:11

A Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) spokesperson said: “We are aware that there has been a great deal of speculation and commentary surrounding Lucy Letby’s case, much of it from parties with only a partial view of the evidence. We ask that everyone remembers the families affected by events at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.

“We have received a preliminary application in relation to Ms Letby’s case, and work has begun to assess the application. We anticipate further submissions being made to us.

“It is not for the CCRC to determine innocence or guilt in a case, that’s a matter for the courts.

“It is for the CCRC to find, investigate and if appropriate, refer potential miscarriages of justice to the appellate courts when new evidence or new argument means there is a real possibility that a conviction will not be upheld, or a sentence reduced.

“At this stage it is not possible to determine how long it will take to review this application. A significant volume of complicated evidence was presented to the court in Ms Letby’s trials.

“The CCRC is independent. We do not work for the government, courts, police, the prosecution or for anyone applying for a review of their case. This helps us investigate alleged miscarriages of justice impartially.”

Introducing panel and their qualifications and experience

10:10 , Alex Ross

Dr Shoo Lee, who says he is chair of the panel, is now introducing the panel members, and their experience.

Just before Dr Lee spoke, MP Sir David Davis: “He’s come here today, I suspect at his own expense, to put right what I think, anyway, is one of the major injustices of modern times.”

Panel's objective explained

10:07 , Alex Ross

Dr Shoo Lee says concerns over the evidence provided at the trial led to him convening an expert panel to examine all the material, and look again at the cause of death and injuries.

It was, he says, to find if the findings were favourable or unfavourable to Lucy.

“Our objective was to provide an impartial evidenced based report on what what caused the infants’ deaths based on medical evidence.”

(Sky News)

Panel issues message to infants' families

10:04 , Alex Ross

Dr Shoo Lee begins by saying he is at the press conference to share the findings of the panel.

He, however, starts by saying the panel’s work has not been done to cause more distress for the families of the victims.

“Rather, it is meant to give them comfort and assurance in knowing the truth about what really happened.”

Press conference has started

10:00 , Alex Ross

The press conference has started with MP David Davies introducing the panel which includes retired neonatologist Dr Shoo Lee and Letby’s lawyer Mark McDonald.

Application submitted to Criminal Cases Review Commission to investigate case

09:55

Last year, Letby’s lawyer Mark McDonald said he planned to submit an application to the independent Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), which investigates potential miscarriages of justice and can refer cases back to the Court of Appeal for consideration.

We’re just hearing that Mr McDonald’s team applied to the CCRC yesterday.

It comes ahead of the press conference which starts in just under 10 minutes.

'Evidence unreliable' - Letby's lawyer

09:37 , Alex Ross

Lucy Letby’s lawyer Mark McDonald has been speaking ahead of today’s press conference, where a team of neonatologists will present “new medical evidence” on the case.

Watch what he had to say here:

Lucy Letby's defence barrister discusses 'new medical evidence‘

What are we expecting from the panel?

09:35

The panel of 14 international experts say they will present new medical evidence on the case of Lucy Letby.

The former nurse was found guilty of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of seven others, with two attempts on one child, when she worked on the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.

At the press conference, retired neonatologist Dr Shoo Lee will disclose new analysis.

Dr Lee was the top paediatrician at Mount Sinai Hospital in Canada for more than a decade, and founded the Canadian Neonatal Network, which includes 27 hospitals and 16 universities.

It has been reported that in most of the 17 cases the panel of experts has recorded a different cause of death or collapse from the one given to the jury in Letby’s trial.

Dr Lee is expected to also claim his work on from an academic paper on air embolism in the bloodstream of babies was misinterpreted at the trial.

Lucy Letby is serving 15 whole-life orders

'Very concerned' - response from lead prosecution expert witness in trial

09:28 , Alex Ross

The lead prosecution expert witness at the trial of Lucy Letby was Dr Dewi Evans, a retired consultant paediatrician.

His opinion on the cause of death or collapse of the babies at Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit was key toward securing Letby’s conviction.

Last year, Letby’s lawyer Mark McDonald announced he would seek permission from the Court of Appeal to apply to re-open her case on the ground Dr Evan’s evidence was “not reliable”.

Now new medical evidence set to be presented today is likely to cast further doubt on Dr Evan’s input to the trial.

Speaking to The Times last week, Dr Evans said: “I’m very concerned that people are getting their facts wrong. We’re clinicians, we’re scientists, we stick to facts.”

Who will be at the press conference

09:09 , Alex Ross

In just under an hour we will hear from a panel of experts who will claim to provide “new medical evidence” in the case of Lucy Letby.

The panel, to be chaired by Conservative MP Sir David Davis, will include retired neonatologist Dr Shoo Lee.

Dr Lee was the top paediatrician at Mount Sinai Hospital in Canada for more than a decade, and founded the Canadian Neonatal Network, which includes 27 hospitals and 16 universities.

The former nurse’s barrister, Mark McDonald, will also be present.

'This is why I think Lucy Letby is guilty – and you should too'

09:00 , Alex Ross

Last year, Nigel Bunyan, who has spent hours examining the evidence presented at the Letby trial, wrote a story for us following the news the convicted killer’s lawyers were launching a fresh appeal.

Here’s why he thinks Letby is guilty, and why he says others should feel the same.

This is why I think Lucy Letby is guilty – and you should too

Where and when is press conference taking place

08:49 , Alex Ross

An international panel of experts in the care of newborn babies will present what they say is “significant new medical evidence” in the case of convicted child serial killer Lucy Letby.

The press conference is in Westminster, and starts at 10am.

Sir David Davis MP will be chairing the panel, which will include barrister Mark McDonald who is leading Letby’s legal team.

We’ll bring you live coverage of it here

Leading neonatologist 'wasn't happy' on how research was presented at Letby trial

08:23 , Alex Ross

On today’s panel is retired medic Dr Shoo Lee, who co-authored a 1989 academic paper on air embolism in babies – which featured prominently in Letby’s 10-month trial.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Dr Lee has said he “wasn’t happy” with how his research was represented to the jury in the trial at Manchester Crown Court.

“I looked at [the court transcripts] and I wasn’t very happy because what they were interpreting wasn’t exactly what I said,” he told The Sunday Times.

Dr Lee said there are two “specific” signs of air embolism: the Lee sign (a specific skin discoloration characterised by pink-red blood vessels visible against a purplish-blue background) and the Liebermeister sign (when pale areas are seen on the tongue). Both were absent.

He added that the infants Letby was accused of harming should not have been diagnosed with air embolism, as it is “a very rare and specific condition and should not be diagnosed by excluding other causes of death or collapse and concluding that it must be a case of air embolus because nothing else could be found”.

“So what they were saying during the trial was that the baby collapsed and he had this skin discoloration, which equals air embolism. And what I said during the appeal was ‘No it doesn’t,’” Dr Lee added.

Screen grab taken from body worn camera footage issued by Cheshire Constabulary of the arrest of Lucy Letby

Public inquiry and ongoing police review into Letby's crimes

08:19 , Alex Ross

A public inquiry into how Letby was able to commit her crimes began hearing evidence in September, with closing legal submissions expected in March.

The inquiry findings of Lady Justice Thirlwall are expected to be published this autumn.

Detectives from Cheshire Constabulary are continuing their review of the care of some 4,000 babies admitted to hospital while Letby worked as a neonatal nurse.

The period covers her time at the Countess of Chester Hospital from January 2012 to the end of June 2016, and includes two work placements at Liverpool Women’s Hospital in 2012 and 2015.

Letby has been interviewed at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, under caution in relation to the ongoing investigation into baby deaths and non-fatal collapses.

She maintains her innocence.

Lucy Letby case could be 'biggest miscarriage of justice in UK history'

08:17 , Alex Ross

Last year we spoke to the lawyer representing Lucy Letby, who said the case could be the “biggest miscarriage of justice in the history of the United Kingdom”.

Mark McDonald is planning to submit an application to the independent Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), which investigates potential miscarriages of justice and can refer cases back to the Court of Appeal for consideration.

In December, Mr McDonald said – that separately from the CCRC application – he would also seek permission from the Court of Appeal to apply to re-open Letby’ case on the grounds that Dr Dewi Evans, the lead prosecution medical expert at her trial, was “not reliable”.

Retired consultant paediatrician Dr Evans said concerns regarding his evidence were “unsubstantiated, unfounded, inaccurate”.

Speaking to us last year, Mr McDonald, who said he was working unpaid, said: “It is not just right for Lucy Letby that they [CCRC] look at this as a matter of priority, but it is right for the families of those poor children that have died that they get a resolution, a final resolution to this.”

Lucy Letby case could be ‘biggest miscarriage of justice in UK history’, lawyer says

The timeline up to this point

08:13 , Alex Ross

In August 2023, Lucy Letby was convicted of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders others at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit between June 2015 and June 2016.

Last year she was found guilty of the attack on another newborn infant during a night shift at the unit in February 2016.

Here’s the timeline of attacks:

Timeline of killer nurse Lucy Letby’s attacks and investigation

What is happening about Letby’s convictions right now?

08:10 , Alex Ross

Lucy Letby is serving 15 whole-life orders after she was convicted at Manchester Crown Court of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven others, with two attempts on one of her victims, between June 2015 and June 2016.

Her lawyers are planning to submit an application to the independent Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), which investigates potential miscarriages of justice and can refer cases back to the Court of Appeal for consideration.

Tory former minister Sir David Davis, who last week used justice questions in the House of Commons to raise concerns on behalf of Letby’s legal team, will chair Tuesday’s panel and the former nurse’s barrister, Mark McDonald, will also be present.

Sir David, the MP for Goole and Pocklington, wants a retrial for Letby and said he believes it will clear her of any wrongdoing.

Letby lost two bids last year to challenge her convictions at the Court of Appeal – in May for seven murders and seven attempted murders, and in October for the attempted murder of a baby girl which she was convicted of by a different jury at a retrial.