Lucy Letby - latest: Killer nurse’s lawyers seek fresh appeal against convictions following ‘new evidence’

Lucy Letby’s barrister has claimed to have new evidence that “significantly undermines” her convictions rendering them “unsafe”.

The former NHS neo-natal nurse is currently serving 15 whole-life terms after being found guilty of murdering seven newborn babies and attempting to murder seven others at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016.

Her barrister, Mark McDonald, said he would immediately seek permission from the Court of Appeal to take the “exceptional, but necessary, decision” to apply to reopen her case.

Speaking at a press conference at London’s Royal Society of Medicine, Mr McDonald said that “remarkably” Dr Dewi Evans had changed his mind over the mechanism of death involving three of Letby’s murder victims.

He said: “The defence will argue that Dr Evans is not a reliable expert, and all the convictions are not safe.”

Reading out a statement from neonatologists Dr Neil Aiton and Dr Silvena Dimitrova, he said: “We have provided evidence that Baby O died due to issues related to the resuscitation. Baby C died due to problems caused by failing placental function at the end of the pregnancy.

“We have seen no evidence of deliberate harm to these babies by anyone.”

In October, Letby was refused permission to appeal against her latest conviction for the attempted murder of a baby girl, having previously been denied her challenge to appeal her murder convictions.

'If he's not reliable then all the convictions we say fall'

Two developments announced in Letby case by lawyers

Letby's barrister says her case could be 'biggest miscarriage of justice'

'How would you feel?' Letby lawyer asked how client is doing in prison

Mark McDonald says he has done the press conference announcing the appeal with the full consent of his client Lucy Letby.

Asked how she is feeling, he replies: “How would you feel? You are a 34-year-old woman sentenced to life in prison without any hope and suddenly we have found such profound and significant evidence that it may possibly overturn your convictions.

“I will leave it to you to decide how you would feel about that?”

Court of Appeal action 'unprecedented'

Taking questions, barrister Mark McDonald is asked if taking this to the Court of Appeal is unprecedented and how much confidence he has it will be successful.

In response, he says, “it is unprecedented”.

“This is not fresh evidence. This is the lead prosecution expert who has changed his mind and the Court of Appeal may not have been told the accurate picture as a result.

“That in itself makes it unique that they need to relook at what they have decided already.”

'If he's not reliable then all the convictions we say fall'

Dr Dewi Evans has changed his mind on the causes of death of several of the babies, according to Letby’s defence team as they seek to reopen her appeal.

Taking questions, Letby’s barrister Mark McDonald told reporters that Dr Evans changed his view on causes of death whilst giving evidence to the jury.

“I think it is remarkable that an independent expert who gave evidence for the prosecution continues to speak to the media and podcasts.”

He adds: “If he’s not reliable then all the convictions we say fall”.

He claims 15 international experts are working on the papers and medical records to give an opinion of the cause of death or deterioration of the babies.

Letby's barrister claims there is 'no evidence of deliberate harm' in some of the babies deaths

15:16 , Barney Davis

The defence team has reports from two neonatologists that it claims count as fresh evidence in the cases in relation to Baby C and Baby O.

Mr McDonald read a statement from Dr Neil Aiton and Dr Silvena Dimitrova that said: “Our reports demonstrate that there are identifiable medical reasons why both babies became unwell, sadly did not respond to resuscitation and subsequently passed away.

“We have set out clearly within our reports evidence showing that these babies could not reasonably be described as ‘well’ or ‘stable’. Neither should their deteriorations be described as ‘unexplained’.

“Our reports contain carefully justified new evidence which has not been presented before – either in court – or as part of previous examinations of these cases by multiple sources.

“It is not our role to determine any impact this new evidence might have on the legal process.

“Although some of the medical information within the reports is complex, it is possible to draw clear and sound conclusions which we believe will stand up to scrutiny: in this respect we are completely happy for our report to be subject to appropriate independent expert critical analysis.

“We have provided evidence that Baby O died due to issues related to the resuscitation. Baby C died due to problems caused by failing placental function at the end of the pregnancy.

“We have seen no evidence of deliberate harm to these babies by anyone.”

Lead expert not reliable so Letby's convictions 'unsafe'

Dr Dewi Evans had told the jury Letby had injected air down a nasal gastric tube, leading to the death of three babies.

But her barrister Mark Mcdonald said Dr Evans has changed his mind on baby C, baby I and baby P.

Mr McDonald continued: “Dr Evans had said to the jury that Lucy Letby had injected air down a nasal gastric tube and this had led to the death of the three babies.

“This was repeated to the Court of Appeal, who may have been misled when they ruled on the application for leave against the convictions.

“Dr Evans has also said that he has revised his opinion in relation to Baby C and has written a new report, a new report that he has given to the police, months ago now.

“Despite numerous requests, the prosecution has yet to give this report to the defence.

“The defence will argue that Dr Evans is not a reliable expert, and given that he was the lead expert for the prosecution, we say that all the convictions are not safe.”

He spoke alongside Dr Richard Taylor, a neonatologist from Victoria, British Columbia, Dr Roger Norwich, a consultant paediatrician, and Peter Elston, who is a statistician.

Two developments to be announced in Letby case - barrister

15:04 , Barney Davis

Killer nurse Lucy Letby’s legal team has said they will be asking the Court of Appeal to immediately review all of her convictions because an expert witness “has now changed his mind on the cause of death of three babies”.

Her barrister Mark McDonald said: “I have been her barrister for three and a half months and we have made significant progress.”

The defence announced they will be seeking permission from court of appeal to reapply and immediately review all her convictions.

He claims the primary ground of appeal the admissibility of evidence from prosecution.

Ten minutes until Lucy Letby's legal team launch press conference

14:50 , Barney Davis

A press conference is due to be held at the Royal Society of Medicine in central London in ten minutes where killer Lucy Letby’s legal team are due to reveal new evidence.

Her barrister Mark McDonald issued a press notice to announce that “fresh developments” will be disclosed at a conference.

Nurse's barrister says he understands families are 'angry'

14:30 , Barney Davis

In September, a solicitor representing the families of six victims said news of a fresh appeal has caused upset among his clients as they turn their focus toward the inquiry.

But Letby’s barrister Mark McDonald said: “[They are] right to be angry. I understand that. I have got evidence. I have clinicians that have come forward, senior clinicians that are questioning evidence that has come before the jury.

“It would be remiss of me, it would be wrong of me, not to do something with it.”

Referring to Letby, he said: “If I am right, and the convictions are unsafe, then this would be the biggest miscarriage of justice in the history of the United Kingdom.

“Someone’s got to do it. I’m working pro bono, I’m not going to be paid a penny for this ... I’m doing this because I think there’s an injustice here.”

Letby not referred to regulator by bosses over 'lack of evidence', inquiry hears

13:30 , Holly Evans

Lucy Letby was not referred to the nursing regulator after concerns about her were raised to hospital bosses because there was a “lack of evidence” she may be killing babies, a public inquiry has heard.

Consultant paediatricians on the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital flagged up their increasing worries over Letby in late June 2016 following the deaths of two triplet boys.

Senior managers opted to commission a series of reviews into the increased mortality on the unit in 2015 and 2016 instead of calling the police.

Read the full article here:

Letby not referred to regulator by bosses over ‘lack of evidence’, inquiry hears

Lucy Letby maintains innocence after police question her about more baby deaths

12:16 , Holly Evans

Killer nurse Lucy Letby has maintained her innocence after police confirmed she has been interviewed about more suspicious baby deaths, her lawyer said on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old was questioned under caution about further unexpected deaths and collapses of babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital, her former place of work where she was found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder eight others.

For the first time, Letby was also questioned under caution about her time at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, where she trained as a student, Cheshire Police confirmed.

Read the full article here:

Lucy Letby maintains innocence after police question her about more baby deaths

Press conference to be held in London at 3pm

11:25 , Holly Evans

A press conference is due to be held at the Royal Society of Medicine in central London at 3pm, where killer Lucy Letby’s legal team are due to reveal new evidence.

Her barrister Mark McDonald said: “There will be a press conference by the legal defence team for Lucy Letby to announce fresh developments on the case.

“At the conference we will also be announcing new evidence, which significantly undermines the convictions.”

He added more than 50 experts, covering neonatology, pathology and statistics, are willing to help challenge Letby’s convictions.

Letby's barrister says her case could be 'biggest miscarriage of justice'

11:05 , Holly Evans

Child killer Lucy Letby’s case could be the “biggest miscarriage of justice in the history of the United Kingdom”, the lawyer behind a bid to overturn her convictions previously told The Independent.

Mark McDonald said he was working unpaid, night and day, to compile fresh medical evidence to secure an appeal hearing.

He said it would be for the benefit of the families of the babies, and not just Letby, if the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) deals with his upcoming request for an appeal efficiently and refer it to the Court of Appeal.

“It is not just right for Lucy Letby that they look at this as a matter of priority, but it is right for the families of those poor children that have died that they get a resolution, a final resolution to this,” he said.

Mark McDonald is due to hold a press conference at 3pm on Monday (Supplied)

