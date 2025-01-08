Give Lucy Letby a retrial, senior Tory tells Parliament

Lucy Letby was arrested in 2023. She would be sentenced for the murders of seven babies - Cheshire Constabulary/AFP via Getty Images

Lucy Letby should face a retrial, Sir David Davis has told Parliament, as he claimed the NHS was “most likely” responsible for baby deaths at her hospital.

The demands by the Conservative former Brexit secretary came as concerns over the case were formally addressed in the Commons for the first time.

The major intervention was instigated by Sir David after he spent eight months researching the case.

He has a history of championing civil liberties and miscarriage of justice cases, including advocating for victims of the Post Office scandal and calling for legal protection for whistleblowers.

Letby, a neonatal nurse, was given 15 whole life terms for the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of seven others at The Countess of Chester hospital in 2015 and 2016.

But since her conviction, dozens of doctors, nurses, scientists, statisticians and lawyers have come forward to question the evidence that was presented to the jury.

Speaking at an adjournment debate in the House of Commons, Sir David said he had initially believed Letby was “an evil monster” until he spoke to experts, including past presidents of the Royal Statistical Society and the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH).

“There was no hard evidence against Letby; nobody saw her do anything untoward,” he told MPs.

“There is a great deal of evidence demonstrating there are much more likely alternative causes of these tragic deaths than those put up by the prosecution team.

“The most likely is that the hospital neonatal unit was not up to caring for these fragile children, either in resources or skill terms.

“It is a clear miscarriage of justice by a judicial system that could not manage admittedly difficult statistical and medical scientific evidence.”

MPs were told how there was little evidence against Letby, other than her presence at some of the incidents and a “gut feeling” from consultants, some of whom were implicated in the deaths of the babies themselves.

An inquiry into the mortality spike at the Countess of Chester by the RCPCH concluded that there was nothing to link Letby to the deaths, but its report was never shown to the jury.

Sir David also pointed out there had been an outbreak of the lethal bacteria Pseudomonas in the neonatal ward at the time of the deaths – as highlighted by The Telegraph – but again the jury was not told about this.

“It’s hard to see how we can eliminate this as a cause of death or collapse for some of these babies,” he said.

Commenting on Sir David’s comments, Jesse Norman, the MP for Hereford, where Letby’s parents live and where the nurse comes from, said: “What he said is deeply troubling and distressing on so many different levels.”

‘Jury has made determination’

Responding, Alex Davies-Jones, the justice minister, said it would be “inappropriate” for her to comment on Letby’s case specifically.

She added: “The jury have considered all of the evidence put before them and they have made their determination.

“The Court of Appeal heard legal arguments over several days. Miss Letby, as with any other convicted person maintaining their evidence following conviction, is able to apply to the Criminal Cases Review Commission.”

She also said she wanted to acknowledge the impact on the families in the case.

“The parents have been waiting a long time for answers and it’s important that whatever may be said that we agree we must work to deliver closure for those families.”

Parliament was also told that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) may have also broken the code for crown prosecutors after instructing police not to pursue a proper statistical inquiry into whether Letby’s presence at the deaths was significant.

Prof Jane Hutton, an expert in medical statistics at Warwick University, was initially contacted by Chester Police, who told them their approach was flawed. But she was dropped as an expert on the instructions of the CPS.

Sir David said that decision “matters enormously” because one of the “most influential” pieces of evidence in the case was a shift chart which appeared to show Letby as the only nurse on duty for all alleged murders and injuries.

Prof Hutton has said the prosecution’s case was even more flawed than that of Sally Clark, a mother convicted of murdering her two children, who was later exonerated.

Sir David also pointed to new evidence from eminent neonatologists who have found alternative explanations for deaths of two of the babies.

Case note reviews have found that a consultant punctured the liver of an infant known as “Baby O”, causing serious internal bleeding, while another child “Baby C” suffered clear suboptimal care.

Reviews for the other babies in the case are ongoing by Letby’s new defence team.

Sir David added: “In essence, because of a mixture of inadequate resources and poor medical management, the hospital was not capable of keeping these very fragile babies alive.

“Perhaps most worrying of all in this case is it’s just the latest example, more than a decade after the Mid-Staffs scandal, of the NHS’s inability to properly analyse its own failures

“This matters because until it does learn this lesson, there will continue to be unnecessary deaths in hospitals up and down the country.”

Letby has been refused the right to appeal her convictions, but her new barrister, Mark McDonald, is asking the Court of Appeal to review its decision and will also be taking her case to the Criminal Cases Review Commission.

The prosecution has said Letby was convicted on a multitude of evidence from specialists, and that the defence could have called rebuttal witnesses but chose not to.

Police are continuing investigations and have not ruled out bringing more charges in relation to baby deaths at the Countess of Chester and Liverpool Women’s Hospital, where Letby worked as a trainee.

Sir David has previously campaigned against ID cards and plans to allow police and security services to monitor the public’s email and social media, as well as fighting government data deals with private companies.

He has frequently used parliamentary privilege to bring matters into the open, such as naming Nicola Sturgeon’s ex-chief of staff as the person responsible for leaking sexual misconduct allegations against Alex Salmond to newspapers.

First elected in 1987, Sir David was a frontrunner in the Tory leadership contest in 2005, eventually losing out to Lord Cameron.