Lucy Letby's lawyers say expert witness has 'changed his mind' on cause of death of three babies

Construction workers are four times more likely to die by suicide than the national average, making it one of the deadliest professions for mental health problems in the UK, according to a new report. "If doctors or teachers were seeing those rates of suicide in any other industry, I think there would be a national outcry", said Alice Brookes, the company's brand manager. James Reeves, 33, who runs Royal Spa Decoration in Leamington Spa, told Sky News how he had contemplated suicide after suffering injuries to his back and pelvis in an accident while painting and decorating, then had his tools, worth £2,500 stolen.