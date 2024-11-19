Lucy Liu says Drew Barrymore once hid in bushes outside of her house after a breakup

Lucy Liu has revealed how she supported her friend Drew Barrymore after a breakup.

During an episode of her program, The Drew Barrymore Show, on Monday (November 18), Barrymore first recalled how she turned to Liu for help after ending a relationship with someone, who she didn’t identify.

“I was thinking literally about this time where I came over to your house and I was going to spend the night, cause I’d just broken up with someone,” the TV host told Liu during the episode, which also featured Kiernan Shipka as a guest. “I was depressed, but I was like, there’s nothing better in heartbreak than your girlfriends.”

Barrymore added that after this breakup, her Charlie’s Angels co-star offered to take her out for a drink. However, Liu chimed in to make a few clarifications about this story, revealing what her friend did when she arrived at the house.

“If you don’t remember, I found her hiding in my bushes,” the Red Ones star said, prompting the 50 First Dates star to laugh hysterically. “She was hiding, she rang the gate. And I came out and I was like, ‘Where? I don’t see anyone here.’ And you kind of came out of the bushes with leaves in your hair. And you’re like, ‘I don’t want you to see me here, remember?’”

Liu noted that she then encouraged her friend to “get in the house.” Shipka also chimed in to quip about finding Barrymore outside of her own home, adding: “Can you please hide in mine next time?”

Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore have been close friends since starring in the 2000’s ‘Charlie’s Angels’ film together (Getty Images)

Barrymore then laughed and responded, “Give me a push and I will hide in it! Liu hilariously hit back with: “Not again.”

Although she didn’t reveal who she broke up with before going to Liu’s house, Barrymore has been in several public relationships before. She’s been married three times, first to Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995, and then to Tom Green from 2001 to 2002. In 2012 she married Will Kopelman, and they later welcomed two daughters: Olive, 12, and Frankie, 10. The co-parents divorced in 2016.

Barrymore’s and Liu’s friendship dates back to the early 2000s, after they worked together on Charlie’s Angels, alongside Cameron Diaz. The trio returned for the 2003 sequel of the film, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle. Since then, the Blended star has opened up about her close friendship with both Liu and Diaz.

“We have experienced life, love, death, birth, loss, gain, we have lived all of the different themes that life has in it, and so we want to explore that on this show,” Barrymore told Entertainment Tonight in 2020, when discussing how her former co-stars were the first guests on her talk show. “I thought, ‘Who else better to do that with than two women I have been doing that with for 20 years?’ They’re my girlfriends. I don’t need to be formal, but it just felt like a big deal, and really special.”