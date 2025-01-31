Lucy Liu spills on movie 'Presence,' what's in her go bag and her dream day off

Lucy Liu dishes on her life and travel must-haves, from a blissful day at the grocery store to her love of a carry-on bag for USA TODAY's The Essentials.

In USA TODAY’s The Essentials, celebrities share what fuels their lives, whether it's at home, on the set or on the road.

Lucy Liu is staying present.

The Emmy-nominated star of CBS' "Elementary" is set to star along with Chris Sullivan and Julia Fox in "Presence" (in theaters Friday), directed by Oscar winner Steven Soderbergh, after her role in last year's holiday hit "Red One."

"'Red One' was such a big blockbuster movie that did well during the holidays, and it's such a feel-good movie. And then you work on something intimate," Liu says of "Presence," which was shot over 11 days.

The film is shot from a first-person perspective, so making the film was full of "a lot of new things" for Liu because "everything felt like time, space and motion was connected."

Lucy Liu is set to star opposite viral influencer and "Uncut Gems" actress Julia Fox in "Presence," out in theaters Friday.

'Abbott Elementary' star Janelle James on 'It's Always Sunny' crossover, love of drumming

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid her busy schedule as one of Hollywood's most in-demand actresses du jour, Liu spills on her co-stars, what's in her "go bag" and what a dream day off entails.

Lucy Liu's dream day off? A visit to the grocery store

Liu's dream day off might surprise you.

"If I didn't have anything at all, my day was completely cleared and I didn't have any responsibilities, I would just go to the grocery store and walk up and down the aisles and just look at all the different things."

Lucy Liu, pictured at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards, is a red-carpet staple. But her day off dream? Going to the grocery store.

Liu, a red-carpet staple who resides in New York, says a grocery store visit is "simple" compared to her normal life.

"It's so, so simple but it's such a treat to really just walk slowly with the cart through the aisles and look at absolutely everything," she added.

The mom to 9-year-old son Rockwell says she leaves time for cooking and loves listening to audiobooks.

USA TODAY's The Essentials: Lucy Liu dishes on his dream day off.

'I always have a bag packed': What's in Lucy Liu's bag?

Liu, who travels cross-country for work, has one year-round must-have: a travel bag.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I always have a bag packed," Liu says. "I just grab it and go, and I just throw in whatever else I need," and she will "either add or take away depending on the weather."

Lucy Liu attends the "Red One" in London on Nov. 6, but she recommends a travel bag for fellow frequent flyers.

Her travel bag includes slippers, a toiletry bag and a good book — but she has a surprising tip for fellow frequent flyers.

"I usually just try to travel (using) a carry on bag," Liu says.

Lucy Liu counts Cameron Diaz, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as co-stars — but she doesn't pick favorites

Liu has worked with a slew of fellow A-list co-stars from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and heartthrob Chris Evans in last year's "Red One" to Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore in her breakout "Charlie's Angels" film role.

But there isn't "one specific person" whom she could choose as a favorite.

"It's so hard to say because everyone is so different," says Liu.

Dwayne Johnson, Lucy Liu and Chris Evans — pictured attending the premiere of "Red One" in November last year — says she doesn't have a favorite co-star.

Ryan Seacrest reveals iconic memory of Dick Clark, New Year's 'Rockin' Eve' TV essentials

ADVERTISEMENT

Liu does get specific in giving credit to other heroes on-set.

"I've really enjoyed, all the people that I've worked with, because it's not just the actors – it's really the crew," Liu says. "You really create a family environment, and you continue those relationships as time goes on."

Will there be an 'Elementary' reboot? Lucy Liu weighs in

Fans of CBS' now-canceled show "Elementary" have long hoped for a reboot – even though "Watson" has taken up space on the network's lineup as the resident Sherlock Holmes show – and Liu has an update.

"It's kind of having this resurgence after the fact," Liu says. "It's so nice to know that it's still alive and kicking after all these years."

Liu, who says actors "move on" to new roles, praised fans for keeping the show's memory alive.

Lucy Liu, from CBS' "Elementary" at the 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards, is opening up about a possible reboot of the Sherlock Holmes-inspired show.

"There's so many different lives that I've lived since (starring as) Joan Watson, but it's nice to remember her and know that she's still out there in the world," Liu says.

ADVERTISEMENT

A reboot might be just a message away: Liu says she'll text "Elementary" executive producer Robert Doherty for his opinion about a reunion or reboot.

"I'm going to text Rob and say 'Hey, it's the first time I've been asked this question.' I would be curious just to hear what he has to say."

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lucy Liu: Movie star on 'Presence,' dream day off, famous co-stars