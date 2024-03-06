Lucy Watson reveals name of her newborn son with James Dunmore

Former Made In Chelsea stars Lucy Watson and James Dunmore have named their first child Willoughby James.

Watson, 33, revealed the news on Wednesday and shared a photo of her newborn son to Instagram with the caption: “Willoughby James Watson-Dunmore. Welcome to the world.”

On Sunday, the reality star announced her son had been born on March 2 and shared a black and white photo, which showed her holding the baby as Dunmore kissed her head.

Watson’s sister Tiffany, who also starred in E4’s hit reality series, commented on her latest post and said: “My beautiful nephew”.

Fellow Made In Chelsea star Nicola Hughes called the baby a “little angel” and The Only Way Is Essex star Chloe Lewis offered her congratulations.

Elsewhere, Love Island star Montana Brown said Willoughby James was “perfect”.

The couple announced Watson’s pregnancy in September last year.

The TV star previously dated Jamie Laing, who is now married to Sophie Habboo, while on the reality series about a group of friends living in south-west London.

Made In Chelsea also documented the relationship between Dunmore and Watson before they left the show in 2016.

The next year Watson revealed on Instagram they had bought their first home as a pair.

The couple wed in 2021 and Watson wore a white off-the-shoulder dress with a long sweeping veil and a ruffled skirt.