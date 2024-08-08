Ludwig Göransson and Hans Zimmer Lead World Soundtrack Awards Nominees

Composers Ludwig Göransson and Hans Zimmer lad the World Soundtrack Awards.

Belgian film festival Film Fest Gent and the World Soundtrack Academy unveiled the first round of nominees for the 24th World Soundtrack Awards, which recognizes the contributions of global film and television composers. This year’s event will take place on Oct. 16 at the annual WSA Ceremony & Concert during Film Fest Gent.

“Oppenheimer” composer Göransson and Jerskin Fendrix (“Poor Things”, “Kinds of Kindness”) and Zimmer led the composer of the year nominations.

“The Crown” composer Martin Phipps has scored his first WSA nomination for television composer of the year. Other nominees include Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross and Leopold Ross for “Shogun,” Jeff Russo for “Ripley” and Natalie Holt, who has scored her third WSA nomination this year for “Loki” Season 2.

Lenny Kravitz and Jon Batiste are nominated for best original song for “Road to Freedom” from “Rustin” and “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony” respectively. Paul King, Neil Hannon and Simon Farnaby are also nominated for “You’ve Never Had Chocolate Like This” from “Wonka.”

A second round of nominations for discovery of the year, best original score for a Belgian production, the Sabam Award for best original composition by a young composer, the public choice award and the game music award will be announced on Sept. 13.

See a full list of first-round nominations below.

Film Composer of the Year

• Jerskin Fendrix |Kinds of Kindness; Poor Things

• Ludwig Göransson |Oppenheimer

• Laura Karpman |American Fiction; The Marvels; Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed

• Anthony Willis |Saltburn

• Hans Zimmer |Dune: Part Two; The Creator

Television Composer of the Year

• Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross, Leopold Ross | Shōgun

• Natalie Holt | Loki S02

• James Newton Howard | All the Light We Cannot See S01

• Martin Phipps | The Crown S06

• Carlos Rafael Rivera | Griselda; Lessons in Chemistry; Monsieur Spade

• Jeff Russo | Fargo S05; Ripley S01

Best Original Song

• “Dance The Night” from Barbie | written by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa | performed by: Dua Lipa

• “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie | written by Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson | performed by: Ryan Gosling

• “It Never Went Away” from American Symphony | written by Dan Wilson, Jon Batiste | performed by: Jon Batiste

• “Road to Freedom” from Rustin | written and performed by Lenny Kravitz

• “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon | written by Scott George | performed by Osage Tribal Singers

• “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie | written by Finneas O’Connell, Billie Eilish | performed by Billie Eilish

• “You’ve Never Had Chocolate Like This” from Wonka | written by Neil Hannon, Paul King, Simon Farnaby | performed by Timothée Chalamet, The Cast of Wonka

Lifetime Achievement Award

Elliot Goldenthal

