Luigi Mangione, suspect in CEO's murder, in court for extradition hearing today

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. − Luigi Mangione, accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a busy Manhattan street, arrived at a courthouse here Thursday to face a preliminary hearing and extradition proceedings near the central Pennsylvana town where he was arrested days after the killing.

Mangione, 26, has been charged in Pennsylvania with forgery and illegally possessing an unlicensed gun. A preliminary hearing on those charges and the extradition hearing were taking place at the Blair County courthouse here.

The prep school valedictorian and Ivy League graduate is charged in New York with one count of first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism, two counts of second-degree murder, including a count of murder in the second degree as an act of terrorism, and several weapons charges, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's Office.

"This type of premeditated, targeted gun violence cannot and will not be tolerated,” Bragg said. "My office has been working day in and day out to bring the defendant to justice."

ADVERTISEMENT

Bragg said he had indications that Mangione may waive his right to contest his extradition, so he could be whisked away to New York as soon as today. Mangione, who was arrested in nearby Altoona on Dec. 9 after a massive, five-day manhunt, would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole if convicted on all counts, Bragg said.

New Luigi Mangione charges: Suspect is accused of murder, terrorism in 'well-planned' CEO killing

Crowd at courthouse includes some Mangione backers

A long line formed outside the courthouse ahead of the hearings. Some of those gatherered were expressing support for Mangione, who has drawn a following online among some people expressing anger at what they view as greedy corporations and health care insurance companies.

Police officers responding to the scene found two discharged shell casings with the words “DENY” and “DEPOSE” written on them. The word “DELAY” was written on a bullet, prosecutors said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We feel his anger, his frustration," said Andrea Aye, who said she traveled to the courthouse from northern Ohio. "It has definitely woke people up. We hear him."

People gathered outside the Blair County courthouse for Luigi Mangione hearings on Dec. 19, 2024.

Thompson rose to prominence from rural Iowa

Thompson, 50, was raised on a farm between the small town of Jewell and the even tinier town of Stanhope and graduated from the communities' shared South Hamilton High School in 1993. Thompson departed for the University of Iowa, and in 2004 began working for UnitedHealthcare. He ascended through the ranks to head the Minneapolis-based health insurance company, one of the largest in the nation, and was named CEO in April 2021.

"He was one of the smartest kids, if not the smartest, and I would say the smartest person I've ever known," childhood friend Taylor Hill said. "He was probably smarter than half our teachers. And the thing with our teachers is they knew it, too."

ADVERTISEMENT

He had multiple leadership positions at UnitedHealthcare over the years, having last held the title of chief executive officer of government programs, including overseeing the company's Medicare and retirement and community and state businesses.

"Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him," UnitedHealth Group, the parent company of United Healthcare, said in a statement.

Luigi Mangione is led from the Blair County Courthouse after a hearing Dec. 10, 2024, in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania.

Prosecutors develop timeline

Thompson, 50, the married father of two children, was shot as he walked to a hotel for an investor conference. Bragg's office has laid out an extensive timeline starting when Mangione reportedly arrived by bus to New York City on Nov. 24. Prosecutors says he checked in at a hostel on the Upper West using a fake New Jersey ID under the name Mark Rosario.

On Dec. 4, prosecutors allege Mangione left the hostel at 5:34 a.m. and took an e-bike to Midtown. Between 5:52 a.m. and 6:45 a.m., Mangione walked near and around the Hilton Hotel, stopping to buy water and granola bars at the Starbucks, then stood against a wall across from the Hilton, "fully masked with his hood up," prosecutors say.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 6:45 a.m., Mangione crossed the street to the Hilton Hotel. Armed with a 9-millimeter 3D-printed ghost gun equipped with a silencer, he approached Thompson from behind and shot him once in the back and once in the leg, according to prosecutors.

Mangione then took an e-bike uptown, then a taxi to a bus terminal and "fled the state," prosecutors say.

Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's restaurant in Altoona on Dec. 9. Police recovered a 9-millimeter handgun with a 3D-printed receiver, two ammunition magazines, multiple live cartridges, a homemade silencer and the fake New Jersey ID used at the hostel.

Luigi Mangione merchandise: Items raise controversy, claims of glorifying violence

Mangione drew some support online after shooting

Merchandise glorifying Mangione began popping up on the internet within days of the shooting. Online sellers, looking to cash in on the sympathies that some have expressed for Mangione, have offered T-shirts, hoodies, coffee mugs, shot glasses and other items. The effort to turn a profit on the tragedy has drawn criticism.

"Some attention in this case, especially online, has been deeply disturbing, as some have looked to celebrate instead of condemning this killer," Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said during a recent news conference. Amazon told USA TODAY it has pulled merchandise using the phrase for violating company guidelines.

Contributing: Christopher Cann, Mary Walrath-Holdridge, Jessica Guynn and Kyle Werner

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Luigi Mangione faces extradition hearing in CEO slaying case