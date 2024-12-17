Luigi Mangione Back in Court on Thursday on Pennsylvania Weapons Charges

The 26-year-old suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson is facing extradition to New York to face murder charges

Luigi Mangione is set to appear again in a Pennsylvania courthouse on Thursday on weapons charges as he faces potential extradition to New York to face a murder rap.

Mangione, 26, who has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's in New York earlier this month, has been held in Pennsylvania since he was detained at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pa., on Dec. 9.

Mangione, whom police say was caught with a ghost gun and several fake IDs, is facing forgery and weapons charges in Pennsylvania.

He was initially scheduled to reappear in Blair County court on Dec. 23, but it has since been rescheduled to Dec. 19.

Mangione, who is now being represented by attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo, could waive extradition to New York, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Friday, per ABC News, after having previously indicated he would contest the request from Bragg.



That would clear the way for him to hastily be transported to New York to face second-degree murder charges in the Dec. 4 shooting of Thompson in front of the New York Hilton Midtown hotel.

A five-day manhunt ended Monday, Dec. 9 with the arrest of 26-year-old Mangione, who was apprehended in Altoona after an employee called the police, following a tip from an eagle-eyed customer.



The motive for the shooting remains unclear, though police have said Mangione appeared to harbor "ill will" towards corporate America.

Shell casings found at the scene reportedly had the words "deny," "defend" and "depose" on them — a possible reference to "deny, delay, defend," a phrase used about the insurance industry to describe a strategy of rejecting claims.

Meanwhile, the three-page "manifesto" discovered in his possession was highly critical of the health insurance industry, deeming its leaders "parasites" who "had it coming." On Reddit, Mangione had opened up about his struggle with chronic back pain, and discussed getting spinal surgery.



Mangione grew up in Towson, Md., where he was the high school valedictorian at the Gilman School, a prestigious boys prep school in Baltimore. He has both a bachelor's and master's degree from the University of Pennsylvania.



