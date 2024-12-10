New details emerge after Luigi Mangione charged in killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO

A day after Luigi Mangione was arrested in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, prosecutors in New York City sought to extradite the suspect on multiple charges as new details about his possible motive began to emerge.

Mangione arrived at a Tuesday afternoon hearing in Blair County, Pennsylvania, in a police vehicle and yelled out a statement that appeared to include the phrase "insult to the intelligence of the American people'' as he was being directed to the courthouse by sheriff's deputies.

An arrest warrant filed Tuesday in New York City says Mangione, 26, faces charges of second-degree murder, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second-degree, criminal possession of a forged instrument and criminal possession of a weapon in the third-degree.

The Ivy League graduate from a well-to-do family was arrested Monday in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after a customer at a McDonald's spotted him and alerted the restaurant. Police searched Mangione and found a fake New Jersey driver's license and a "semi-automatic pistol" with a silencer, both made by a 3D printer, as well as "written admissions about the crime," according to the warrant.

At a news conference on Monday, authorities said three hand-written pages found on Mangione revealed a possible motive for the shooting. While police officials did not provide details about the writings, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said they revealed "ill will toward corporate America."

Mangione's arrest brought to a close an exhaustive search for the masked gunman who shot and killed Thompson, a 50-year-old father of two, outside a Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan where the executive was set to attend an investor's conference.

Many people made public statements in support of Thompson, his family and the capture of his killer, but others on social media celebrated the demise of a powerful figure in an industry often criticized for its denials of healthcare coverage.

In a news conference Monday night, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said, “In America, we do not kill people in cold blood to resolve policy differences or express a viewpoint."

Shooter planned attack as 'symbolic takedown,' police report says

An internal intelligence report from the New York Police Department said the alleged gunman saw himself as a martyr against "corporate greed" and the insurance industry, multiple news outlets reported, including The New York Times and CNN.

“He appeared to view the targeted killing of the company’s highest-ranking representative as a symbolic takedown and a direct challenge to its alleged corruption and ‘power games,’ asserting in his note he is the ‘first to face it with such brutal honesty,’” the report said, according to multiple outlets.

The New York Police Department has not responded to USA TODAY's request for the intelligence report.

The report is said to detail parts of the three pages of writing police discovered when they searched Mangione after finding him at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday.

Suspect held in Pennsylvania state prison

The dayslong search effort ended Monday after a customer at a McDonald's in Altoona, spotted Mangione in the back of the restaurant, leading to a police search that yielded a 3D-printed handgun and silencer, a mask, several fraudulent identifications and writings that officials say speak to his motivation.

The 26-year-old graduate of the Ivy League University of Pennsylvania was arrested and arraigned on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, forgery and providing false identification to police. Later, prosecutors in Manhattan filed a murder charge against him, online records show.

After his initial court appearance on Monday, Mangione has been held at State Correctional Institution Huntingdon, the oldest state prison in Pennsylvania, Maria A. Bivens, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections told USA TODAY.

A view of the exterior of SCI Huntingdon where Luigi Mangione, 26, is being held after being apprehended as a suspect in the killing of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thomas in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, on December 10, 2024.

Mangione is expected to be extradited to New York City. It's unclear when that will happen. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office did not immediately return USA TODAY's request for comment. It's unknown whether Mangione has an attorney who can comment on the allegations and charges against him.

Man who spotted suspect at McDonald's: 'I just can’t believe it'

A man who saw Mangione in the Altoona McDonald's said he thought it was a joke when his friend said "Don’t that look like the shooter from New York?"

Larry, who declined to provide his last name, told multiple news outlets outside the restaurant on Tuesday that he was shocked to find out the man was the suspect police had been trying to locate. “It’s unbelievable,” Larry said, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I just can’t believe it.”

A frequent patron of that particular McDonald's, Larry said he saw Mangione order food and take a seat in the back of the restaurant. He did not interact with Mangione and left to go to church. He said he came back when he heard an arrest was made.

"The group of us thought it was more of a joke and we were kidding about it," he said. "But then as it turned out, it was him."

Suspect rejects some allegations in first court appearance

Mangione did not enter a plea when he appeared in a Pennsylvania court Monday evening. He did, however, reject several claims made by Pennsylvania prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Mangione was found with several thousands of dollars in cash, a portion of it in foreign currency, CNN and The Associated Press reported. The suspected gunman disputed the amount and suggested it may have been planted, according to CNN and Fox News.com.

Mangione also denied knowing about sophisticated criminal tactics, CNN reported, particularly the use of a Faraday bag, which blocks electronic devices from electromagnetic signals.

Who is Luigi Mangione?

Mangione was the 2016 class valedictorian at the Gilman School, a prestigious private school in Baltimore where tuition can run nearly $40,000 annually. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2020 with a combined master's and bachelor's degree in computer engineering, and spent a summer at Stanford University working on a pre-collegiate program.

Mangione is from a well-known Baltimore family. His late grandfather, Nicholas Mangione Sr., developed real estate and owned country clubs, nursing homes and a radio station, according to the Baltimore Banner. His late grandmother was a philanthropist who served as a trustee for the Baltimore Opera Company, on a county tourism board, and with groups such as the American Citizens for Italian Matters, according to an obituary from Loyola University, where he had been a trustee.

The family released a statement though Nino Mangione, a Maryland state delegate and a cousin of the alleged gunman.

"We only know what we have read in the media," the statement read. "Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest. We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved."

Luigi Mangione is seen in a holding cell after being taken into custody on December 9, 2024 in Altoona, Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, Mangione, a person of interest in the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, has been moved to the State Correctional Institution in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania.

Police find gun, silencer and writings after detaining suspect

Luigi Mangione was at the McDonald’s when a customer recognized him from surveillance images released by the New York City Police Department in the days after the shooting. The customer reported him to an employee who then called police, officials said at a news conference Monday night.

When he was approached by officers, Mangione, wearing a medical mask, presented a fake New Jersey driver's license, which police said matched the one used by the suspect to check into a hostel in Manhattan days before the shooting.

They asked him if he had recently been in New York City, after which he grew silent and started shaking. Authorities said they found a 3D-printed handgun and silencer, a mask and writings when they searched Mangione's backpack, according to charging documents.

Handwritten papers found on Mangione "speak to his motivation and mindset," New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference. Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said the three-page document included no other targets but expressed "ill will toward corporate America."

A Baltimore County police squad car sits outside a former home of the Mangione family in Towson, Maryland, on Dec. 9, 2024, after it was reported that police in Altoona, Pennsylvania had arrested shooting suspect Luigi Mangione, 26, identified in the killing of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson. REUTERS/Greg Savoy

Alleged gunman wrote glowing review for Unabomber's manifesto

Scouring Mangione's social media, the scion of a prominent Sicilian-American family seemed to live a charmed life. Posts show him proudly surrounded by his Phi Kappa Psi fraternity brothers at university, and hanging out at Instagram-favorite sites in Mexico and Puerto Rico.

There were, however, glimpses of darker interests. In a Feb. 2 review of The Unabomber Manifesto, someone who appears to be Mangione wrote a glowing appraisal of the essay by Ted Kaczynski, a math prodigy who killed three people and injured nearly two dozen with bombs he mailed and delivered.

“It’s easy to quickly and thoughtless [sic] write this off as the manifesto of a lunatic, in order to avoid facing some of the uncomfortable problems it identifies,” Mangione wrote in his online review. “He was a violent individual ‒ rightfully imprisoned ‒ who maimed innocent people. While these actions tend to be characterized as those of a crazy luddite, however, they are more accurately seen as those of an extreme political revolutionary.”

Contributing: John Bacon, Michael Loria, Jonathan Limehouse, USA TODAY; Reuters

