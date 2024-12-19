Luigi Mangione to face court as lawyers push for extradition to New York over CEO's murder

BBC
·1 min read

  • Luigi Mangione is due to face court after he was charged with murdering healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York

  • The 26-year-old will first face a hearing for a gun charge in a Pennsylvania courtroom, before a second appearance that will focus on a request to extradite him to New York

  • He faces various charges in New York, including first-degree murder, and two counts of second-degree murder, one of which describes the killing as an act of "terrorism"

  • Mangione was arrested in a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania five days after Thompson was shot and killed on a Manhattan street near a Hilton hotel

  • His lawyer, Thomas Dickey, has said he has not seen evidence that links Mangione's gun with the crime

Luigi Mangione to face court as lawyers push for extradition to New York over CEO's murder

Latest Stories