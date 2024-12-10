Luigi Mangione Fights to Keep Trial from Moving to N.Y.C. as He's Denied Bail

The man suspected of killing Brian Thompson is being held in Pennsylvania on weapons charges

A lawyer for the suspected killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson told a judge Tuesday he will contest a pending extradition to New York to face the murder charge against him.

Luigi Mangione, 26, was denied bail on Tuesday by Judge David Consiglio and will remain in custody at the state prison in Huntingdon as he fights attempts by New York prosecutors to bring him to Manhattan so he can face a second-degree murder charge, the Blair County Courthouse confirms to PEOPLE.

Mangione arrived at the Blair County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon in an orange jumpsuit, tussling with officers and shouting a message to the assembled media.

"It's completely out of touch! It's an insult to the American people and its lived experience!" he appeared to yell.

Mangione has two weeks to apply for a writ of habeas corpus challenging the extradition while Manhattan prosecutors have 30 days to procure a "governor's warrant" from Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York, formally requesting Mangione's extradition, the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg tells PEOPLE.

Related: Suspect ID'd in Fatal Shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Mangione is being held in Pennsylvania on weapons possession and forgery charges, after allegedly being detained at an Altoona McDonalds carrying a ghost gun, a suppressor, multiple fake IDs and a written manifesto where he allegedly discusses his disdain for the health insurance industry.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney's office have charged Mangione with second-degree murder in what police described as the "brazen, targeted" slaying of Thompson on a Midtown Manhattan street on Dec. 4. The defendant allegedly escaped the scene on a bike and subsequetly fled New York City and was at large for nearly a week.

Related: Law Enforcement Upset by Public Sympathy for Accused CEO Murderer Luigi Mangione: 'It Was Definitely Hampering' Search (Exclusive)

Bullet casings found on the scene engraved with the words "deny" and "delay," possibly referencing insurance industry practices for scuttling claims.



Related: Luigi Mangione Melts Down Outside Court, Shouts at Guards and Onlookers: 'Insult to the Intelligence of the American People!'

Meanwhile, people who knew Mangione — an Ivy League computer science graduate from a prominent Maryland real estate family — have said he suffered from debilitating back pain, and had gone "radio silent" for months leading up to his alleged attack.

Read the original article on People