Luigi Mangione Hadn’t Spoken to Mom Since July

Luigi Mangione’s mother revealed that she hadn’t spoken to her son since July when she reported him missing last month.

Mangione’s mother, Kathleen, contacted police concerned about his whereabouts on Nov. 18, two weeks before the 26-year-old allegedly shot and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, a San Francisco Police Department official told CNN.

She filed the missing persons' report in San Francisco, where she knew her son had been living, and told them she had not been in contact with him since July 1.

She also told police she also tried to contact Mangione at TrueCar, where he had been working remotely, but the phone was disconnected and the offices were closed.

It’s unclear what came of the missing persons' report. The mom told police that she had no reason to believe that Margione was a danger to himself or others.

Mangione’s whereabouts around the same time also appeared to concern his friends. He went dark on social media over the summer, prompting some concerned friends to reach out over X.

“Hey, are you ok? Nobody has heard from you in months, and apparently your family is looking for you,” one user wrote.

Another user tweeted at Mangione that they hadn’t heard from him in months and said, “you made commitments to me for my wedding and if you can’t honor them I need to know so I can plan accordingly.”

Mangione has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly executing 50-year-old Thompson outside of a New York City hotel on Dec. 4 as he walked to a work meeting.

The accused killer, a high school valedictorian and Ivy League grad, comes from a wealthy Baltimore family.

Maryland State Delegate Nino Mangione, Mangione’s cousin, said the family couldn’t further comment on his arrest.

“We only know what we have read in the media. Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest,” he wrote on X.

While not much is known about Mangione’s relationship with his family, his GoodReads account offers possible insight: he posted that he wanted to read a self-help book entitled Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents: How to Heal from Distant, Rejecting, or Self-Involved Parents.