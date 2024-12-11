Luigi Mangione’s notebook reveals chilling alleged to do list and New York bomb plans

Luigi Mangione allegedly considered using a bomb in Manhattan in a murder plot against the UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, he reportedly scribed in his notebook.

A “to-do list” was apparently found inside a spiral notebook that was gleaned along with a 262-page manifesto, a ghost gun, silencer and false ID cards upon the shooting suspect’s arrest at an Altoona, Pennsylvania McDonald’s on Monday.

On Tuesday, Mangione was denied bail and is fighting extradition to New York, where he was charged with murder over the “targeted” shooting of the healthcare executive in Manhattan on December 4. He was also charged for weapons charges for the firearm and silence in Pennsylvania.

The list allegedly outlined tasks to be completed to facilitate a killing, combined with notes that justified those plans, a source told CNN.

While Mangione is said to have initially mused the idea of using a bomb in one plan, the 26-year-old shooting suspect decided against the explosives as they “could kill innocents”, the source said.

Mangione, pictured posing after being discovered in a McDonald's restaurant in Altoona, kept a ‘to-do list,’ sources say (Reuters)

The source added that Mangione instead opted for a more targeted approach to allegedly murder the “CEO at his own bean counting conference”.

Mangione was aware that UnitedHealthcare was holding an investors’ conference in Manhattan around the time Thompson was shot dead, according to New York Police Department Chief Detective Joe Kenny.

Kenny added that the suspect mentions in the list that he was going to the conference site.

In another passage in the notebook, Mangione wrote about the Unabomber – domestic terrorist Ted Kaczynski – who he also wrote about in online posts and urged members at his book club to read his memoir. Mangione previously gave Kaczynski’s manifesto a positive review on Goodreads.

Along with the spiral notebook, a three-page, 262-word handwritten “claim of responsibility” was found on Mangione when he was apprehended on Monday as police continue to piece together a potential motive for Thompson’s murder.

Specific threats were not included in the “manifesto” but it indicated “ill will towards corporate America,” Kenny said.

Luigi Mangione, photographed being taken into the Blair County Courthouse on Tuesday, allegedly apologised for ‘traumas’ caused in his three-page manifesto (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

According to alleged excerpts published by multiple outlets, Mangione rallied against the for-profit healthcare industry while also stating that he acted alone.

Mangione allegedly claimed the US had the “most expensive healthcare system in the world,” but criticized the system for placing America 42nd in global life expectancy rankings.

He is said to have apologized for any traumas caused and shared respect for federal investigators, before noting that “these parasites had it coming,” according to a segment published by The New YorkTimes.

The suspect was driven by disdain against “corporate greed” in America and the health insurance industry according to an NYPD intelligence report, first obtained by The Times.

“He appeared to view the targeted killing of the company’s highest-ranking representative as a symbolic takedown and a direct challenge to its alleged corruption and ‘power games,’ asserting in his note he is the ‘first to face it with such brutal honesty,’” the police report on the three-page document read.

The Independent has contacted the NYPD for more information.