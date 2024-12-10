Luigi Mangione seen for first time after being charged with first-degree murder in Brian Thompson death

Luigi Mangione, the suspect named in connection to the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was seen for the first time at a Pennsylvania courthouse on Monday, 9 December.

Luigi Mangione was led into the Altoona court for an arraignment on the gun charges, after being arrested after being spotted at a McDonald’s.

New York prosecutors filed second-degree murder charges against the 26-year-old hours after he was charged with gun crimes in Pennsylvania. He is being held without bond in a Pennsylvania jail.

It’s unclear when he could be returned to New York to face the murder charge.