Luigi Mangione seen for first time after being charged with first-degree murder in Brian Thompson death

Julia Saqui
·1 min read

Luigi Mangione, the suspect named in connection to the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was seen for the first time at a Pennsylvania courthouse on Monday, 9 December.

Luigi Mangione was led into the Altoona court for an arraignment on the gun charges, after being arrested after being spotted at a McDonald’s.

New York prosecutors filed second-degree murder charges against the 26-year-old hours after he was charged with gun crimes in Pennsylvania. He is being held without bond in a Pennsylvania jail.

It’s unclear when he could be returned to New York to face the murder charge.

