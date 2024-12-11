Luigi Mangione's fingerprints, gun match evidence at scene of CEO killing, police say

Investigators have matched fingerprints and shell casings from at the scene of the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson to the suspect charged with murder in the targeted attack, officials said.

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a public safety news conference Wednesday that the casings matched the gun recovered by police in Pennsylvania who searched and arrested suspect Luigi Mangione, 26.

Tisch also said the NYPD matched Mangione’s fingerprints to those found on a water bottle and a protein bar wrapper near the scene of the shooting outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel.

The breaks in the case come one day after Mangione's lawyer, Thomas Dickey, said his client intends to oppose extradition to New York and plead not guilty the charged against him, including a count of second-degree murder filed by prosecutors in Manhattan.

"We're going to fight this along the rules and with the constitutional protections that my client has," Thomas told reporters.

Dickey did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

Thompson was ambushed from behind on Dec. 4 and shot in the leg and chest as he walked toward a Hilton hotel where he was scheduled to speak an an annual investor conference.

Mangione was taken into custody Monday at a McDonald's restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after a customer recognized him based on photographs of the gunman distributed by NYPD.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Luigi Mangione linked to scene of CEO shooting by gun, fingerprints