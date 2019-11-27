Luis Enrique took decision to sack 'disloyal' Moreno

SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (NOVEMBER 27, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

"Firstly, the only person responsible for Robert Moreno not being in my coaching staff is me. It's not the president Mr. Rubiales, it's not the sporting director Jose Molina and even less the Federation. It's me. Why do I say this? The disagreement with Robert Moreno takes place on September 12, it's the only day of the past couple of months that I have contact with Robert Moreno. He called me to see me in my house, the meeting lasted around 20-30 minutes on which I clearly perceive he wants to lead the team in the Euro Cup. And he confirmed me that after the Euro Cup, if I wanted, he would be happy to be my assistant coach again. Unfortunately it didn't surprise me as I saw it coming because of the things that didn't happen during those last weeks."

"To be honest I would say I understand him. I understand the hope he can get for being national coach, I understand it is the opportunity of his life, I understand that he has worked very hard to be the coach and that he is ambitious - and to be ambitious is a valuable quality in this society, but for me that is disloyal. I would never do something like that and I don't want someone with those characteristics on my staff. It's as simple and clear as that. Unmeasured and exaggerated ambition for me, it's not a virtue, but a great defect. "

STORY: Returning Spain coach Luis Enrique has said he decided to part ways with his former assistant coach and successor Robert Moreno because the coach wanted to take charge of the team at Euro 2020 before letting him return.

Luis Enrique resigned from the role in June to spend more time with his daughter Xana after she was diagnosed with cancer, later passing away in August aged nine.

His long-time assistant Moreno succeeded him and helped Spain qualify for Euro 2020 as group winners but had an unceremonious end to his short time as coach and left the role after Spain's 5-0 win over Romania on Nov. 18.

Moreno declined to give a news conference after that match as confusion reigned but the following day it was confirmed Luis Enrique was to return as the team's head coach.

Moreno first worked alongside Luis Enrique at Barcelona's B team and followed him to AS Roma, Celta Vigo and back to Barca, later joining his coaching staff when he landed the Spain job in July 2018.

The former Barcelona coach said he did not inform the Spanish national federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales of his intention to return to the role but he and sporting director Jose Francisco Molina offered him the chance to come back.

