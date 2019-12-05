Lukaku and Smalling criticise Italian sports paper's 'Black Friday' headline

Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling have criticised an Italian sports newspaper after it published images of them next to a "Black Friday" headline.

The former Manchester United teammates were pictured on the front page of the Corriere dello Sport ahead of Friday's match between Roma and Inter Milan.

The paper has defended the headline saying it was intended to "celebrate diversity", but the cover attracted widespread criticism on Twitter after the paper was published on Thursday.

English defender Smalling, who is on loan at Roma, tweeted: "Whilst I would have liked to spend the day focusing on the big game tomorrow, it is important that I acknowledge that what occurred this morning was wrong and highly insensitive.

"I hope the editors involved in running this headline take responsibility and understand the power they possess through words, and the impact those words can have."

Belgian striker Lukaku, who plays for Inter Milan, called it the "dumbest of headlines" and added: "You guys keep fuelling the negativity and the racisme (sic) issue.

"Instead of talking about the beautiful game that's going to be played at San Siro between two great clubs.

"Education is key.

"You guys of Corriere dello Sport (sic) should do a better job at that."

Roma has released a joint statement with AC Milan, Inter's co-tenants at San Siro, stating Corriere dello Sport has been banned from both clubs' training facilities for the rest of 2019.

Inter tweeted: "Football is passion, culture and brotherhood. We are and will always be against all forms of discrimination."

Piara Powar, chief executive of the anti-discrimination organisation the Fare network, has branded the front page as "at the very least clumsy".

He said: "Part of the problem we have with Italy and countries like that at the moment is people do not know where to draw a line.

"They don't know what is the right or wrong thing to do, what is appropriate or inappropriate and what might be racism and what might be acceptable.

"If this was two English players - Lukaku is Belgian obviously - and they had said it was a 'St George's Day clash' or both were Belgians and it was the 'Battle of Brussels' that would be different, but they are highlighting their race."

Corriere dello Sport ran a subhead above its headline which read: "Lukaku and Smalling, former team-mates at United - and today idols at Inter and Roma - go head to head tomorrow: the scudetto and Champions League football are up for grabs."

The paper's article appeared to attempt to address the league's racism problem.

It read: "In the faces of those idiots who boo, tomorrow everyone must instead go 'oooh' like children. It will be a Black Friday, but this is not an end-of-season sale."

It went on to describe Lukaku and Smalling as "two giants of colour".

Mr Powar continued: "We have been told by our colleagues in Italy that in fact inside the paper the story is about how these are old colleagues from United and have both been standing up to racism, but the front cover is at the very least clumsy.

"We would argue this is the sort of thing that fuels racism - the way in which Corriere dello Sport has made a point of their race."

Corriere dello Sport editor Ivan Zazzaroni subsequently posted a statement on his paper's website, claiming the writer's intention was to celebrate the "magnificent wealth of diversity" in football.

Lukaku's Italian agent Federico Pastorello told Sky Sports News: "Being an agent we are trying to protect our clients from this huge problem (racism) because it's not only a newspaper but it's a problem you can breathe in the stadium, in social media, on the street."

Lukaku and Brescia forward Mario Balotelli is among those to make allegations of being racially abused by supporters during Serie A games this season.

Only last week, all 20 clubs in Italy's top tier signed an open letter which called on "all those who love Italian football" to unite to try to eradicate the "serious problem".