Lukas Gage Apologizes to Shania Twain for 'Wasting Her Time' After She Performed at His Wedding to Ex Chris Appleton

Twain sang 'You're Still the One' to Gage and Appleton on their wedding day — their marriage lasted six months

Lukas Gage is apologizing to Shania Twain for involving her in his ill-fated marriage to Chris Appleton.

The White Lotus star, 28, answered questions about his wedding to Kim Kardashian's hairstylist Appleton, 40, during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live Tuesday.

While answering a question about why he and Appleton decided to wear fur coats on their big day, Gage took the time to express some regrets.

"I want to apologize to Shania Twain for wasting her time," he said, after admitting that wearing fur coats to exchange vows was "a horrible idea."

John Nacion/Variety via Getty Lukas Gage at the New York premiere of 'Road House' on March 29, 2024

"I mean, um, ahh...'we're still holding on....you're still the one' after three weeks? That was unhinged. That was like, the biggest waste of her time," he joked.

"I love you Shania, I'm really sorry about that," he said with a laugh, before confirming to host Andy Cohen that he's a huge fan of Twain, 58, which is why he asked her to sing her hit ballad, "You're Still The One," to him and Appleton after their April 2023 wedding in Las Vegas.

Victor Boyko/Variety via Getty Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton in Venice in August 2023

Gage called her performance on his wedding day "really cool" but said he feels like he "wasted her time a little bit" because his marriage only lasted six months before Appleton filed for divorce.

The Euphoria actor confirmed to Cohen, 55, that Kardashian, 43, is licensed to legally wed people before he also apologized to the reality star.

"Look, Kim's great. She was really sweet to fly us all out and take care of us and pay for everything," the Road House star said. "Sorry to Kim and Shania... so sorry."

Gage burst into hysterical laughter after the apology, before Cohen informed him that "You're Still The One" is also the wedding song of Bravolebrities Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright who announced their own separation in February 2024.



"That is so diabolical, but also makes so much sense. I am Brittany," Gage said before doing an impression of the Kentucky-born former Vanderpump Rules star.



Stefanie Keenan/Getty Kim Kardashian and Chris Appleton in Los Angeles in April 2023

"I had a manic episode for six months," Gage joked to Cohen elsewhere in the interview about the whirlwind romance. He and Appleton were only dating for about two months when they decided to wed. Their big day was featured on an episode of The Kardashians.

"I don't know literally what went through my head. But we live and we learn," Gage also said, before denying that anyone cheated in the relationship.



