Luke Bryan Announces New Album “Mind of a Country Boy” and Says the Project 'Has a Little Bit of Everything'

"I've been able to take my time and really compile songs for this album," said the country star, who's currently on the Mind of a Country Boy Tour

It's time for new music from Luke Bryan!

The country star, 48, announced his upcoming eighth album, Mind of a Country Boy, and unveiled both its cover artwork and tracklist on Thursday, Aug. 8 alongside the release of his new single, "Closing Time in California."

"I've been able to take my time and really compile songs for this album," said Bryan in a statement. "If it's a song that I cut two or three years ago, and I still love it, and it still sounds fresh, then I feel like it'll stand the test of time."

Mind of a Country Boy marks the "One Margarita" performer's first full-length album since 2020's Born Here Live Here Die Here. This time around, fans can expect a mix of the Bryan style they know and love as well as some unexpected moments.

"I think this album, as I've tried to do with all my albums, just has a little bit of everything. I do some things different vocally on this one that I've not done before," said the American Idol judge.

He continued, "It's about each song having its place and having its meaning. It's trying not to be overly redundant with songs. I think that's why I've been blessed to have a long career and what I feel like this album's going to do."

Ahead of "Closing Time in California," three singles were previously released from the forthcoming album: "Country On," "But I Got a Beer in My Hand" and "Love You, Miss You, Mean It."

Bryan is currently performing throughout North America in support of the album on his Mind of a Country Boy Tour, which continues through Sept. 14 in Tampa, Florida. He'll then head back out on the road for the return of his Farm Tour from Sept. 19 through Sept. 28, followed by his 10th annual Crash My Playa festival in Cancún, Mexico, from Jan. 15-18.

"I"m still having a lot of fun in my concerts, and it's still a big ole party," he said. "But I think as you grow older and mature, subject matters change and things that you can sing about change. But the love of trying to find the right song and a song that moves people is still at the forefront of what I want to do as an artist."

Mind of a Country Boy will be released on Sept. 27.

See the complete tracklist for Luke Bryan's Mind of a Country Boy album below.

"Mind of a Country Boy" "Love You, Miss You, Mean It" "Country Song Came On" "Pair of Boots" "But I Got a Beer in My Hand" "Kansas" "Country On" "Fish on the Wall" "She's Still Got It" "Closing Time in California "For the Kids" "Southern and Slow" "I'm on a Tractor" "Jesus 'Bout My Kids"



