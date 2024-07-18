Luke Bryan Comes Off Stage to Hug Young Cancer Survivor Fan

Luke Bryan made a young fan’s night pretty epic during his Cincinnati gig on July 13, when he came down the stage to show “love and support” to a little girl who made him a bracelet.

The heart-warming video shows concertgoers calling the artist and pointing at Taylyn, a young cancer survivor attending her first concert. Bryan then comes off stage to hug the little girl, who tells him that she made him a bracelet with his name on it.

Taylyn’s mother, Amber Sawyer, praised the artist for his generosity, saying that seeing her “baby” get recognition from him had made her life.

“You have really made my girl’s world turn and I couldn

