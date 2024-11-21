Luke Bryan Shares the Adorable Nickname Katy Perry's 4-Year-Old Daughter Daisy Calls Him

Perry shares her toddler daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Kevin Mazur/Getty/CMT; Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty/Luisaviaroma Luke Bryan (left) and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom (right)

Luke Bryan and Katy Perry may not be on the same show anymore, but he's still keeping an eye out for her toddler daughter.

The country singer, 48, spoke with E! News at the 2024 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, and shared that although the "Teenage Dream" singer left American Idol this past season, the former costars are still friendly.

"Katy and I text every now and then," he tells the outlet. "Being on that show with her for seven years, me and her and Orlando, we all developed a great friendship together."

Eric McCandless White via Getty Images Katy Perry and Luke Bryan

Of course, that friendship extends down to Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom's 4-year-old daughter Daisy Dove.

"It's always nice to see how they're doing and see how Daisy's doing," he continues. "And maybe Daisy will call me Uncle Luke for a long time."

After stepping away from the show, Perry, 40, released her seventh studio album 143, which includes a song that features her toddler daughter. On the last track of the album, "Wonder," Perry's daughter Daisy adorably sings alongside her mom to start and end the song.

The song begins with Daisy's little voice, singing, “One day, when we’re older / Will we still look up in wonder?”

Daisy returns to conclude the song with, “One day, when we’re older / Will we still look up in wonder? / Someday, when we’re wiser / Will our hearts still have that fire?”

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

While appearing in an August installment of British Vogue's "In the Bag" series, Perry revealed some of the things that Daisy was currently into.

After pulling out different items from within her purse, Perry then removed a Hello Kitty-themed watch belonging to Daisy from her bag, as she detailed, "Daisy's really into Hello Kitty right now."

The "Roar" musician then hinted that she is thinking of throwing Daisy a Hello Kitty party for her fourth birthday, and said that her little one will even question her as to where her watch is when she can't find it.

"[It's] so cute," Perry added of the actions of her daughter.

Continuing her chat with British Vogue, Perry also said that Daisy is similarly just as interested in Peppa Pig as she is in Hello Kitty.

"My daughter is super obsessed with Peppa Pig," the pop star said, before highlighting how she played the role of Mrs. Leopard in an episode of the hit children's series.

"I just did it so I could get points with my daughter," the proud mom continued with a smile. "I need more and more and more points."