The Low-Key Star Of The Latest Debate Was The Bearded Man Deemed 'Debate Daddy'

A star emerged during Thursday night’s Democratic presidential debate, and it wasn’t any of the people onstage.

Amid the back and forth between the potential Democratic nominees and the dizzying moving background behind them, a bearded man seen seated behind moderator Judy Woodruff became the subject of a lot of thirsty tweets.

The man was called out affectionately on Twitter, particularly by men, and was quickly referred to as #DebateDaddy:

At the halfway mark, I can say that the one thing that people will be talking about tomorrow is....



Who's that bearded guy behind Judy Woodruff?!?!?! — nolaguy (@nolaguy_phd) December 20, 2019

#DemDebate ok so who’s the handsome #bearded guy sitting behind Judy Woodruff ?! pic.twitter.com/rNhNomPCKk — Martin Wahl (@redsoxnutt) December 20, 2019

#DemDebate can we ask this thirst trap a question? pic.twitter.com/xSq2A8zxra — xtian (@xtianLAX) December 20, 2019

We all see the guy sitting behind Judy Woodruff at the #DemDebate, right? pic.twitter.com/t6IupL6xfZ — Rhuaridh (@Rhuaridh) December 20, 2019

Maybe she was talking directly to this #debatedaddy pic.twitter.com/OzRGZLaSXG — 5amantha 5pawn-Chapman (@ChxpoSamantha) December 20, 2019

So.... who's the guy sitting behind Judy Woodruff over her right shoulder? Asking for a very good friend. #debate — David Gramling (@Linguacene) December 20, 2019

#debatedaddy has me not able to concentrate on what everyone’s saying pic.twitter.com/76Dmq0BWvk — Frank Anjakos (@stupidoptimism) December 20, 2019

only watching the debate bc this guy behind the moderators is hot pic.twitter.com/QTC5VzckAa — protag of this site (@siteprotagonist) December 20, 2019

The debate was nice and all, but did you see that hot bearded guy behind @JudyWoodruff? #Woof #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/8xAiLbODa9 — Jason Queen (@JasonRQueen) December 20, 2019

The man was discovered to be Luke Collis, a recently retired Arena Football League player whose Twitter bio describes him as a “Political Enthusiast.”

Collis told HuffPost via email that he’s worked on “numerous [California] campaigns, and more recently Stacey Abrams’ campaign for Governor of Georgia last offseason (don’t get me started on voter suppression).” He currently works for a startup in the sports tech field.

This is what he looks like when not on TV:

A photograph of Luke Collis provided by Collis. (Photo: Luke Collis) More

Collis tweeted Thursday night that he discovered he’d been fawned over by “TV and gay twitter.”

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you gay twitter. Absolutely made my night,” he wrote on his page.

Went to the #DemDebates tonight. Couldn’t see a thing because I was behind the moderators. But they showed me on tv and gay twitter made a thing of it! From the bottom of my heart, thank you gay twitter. Absolutely made my night pic.twitter.com/YeBVnWpDpj — Luke Collis (@LAcollis) December 20, 2019

He said he was forced to take the very public seat was because he was “stuck in LA traffic on the way there” with his dad.

“By the time we got in everyone else had already taken their seats. The only seats left were the ones behind the moderators where we couldn’t see a thing,” Collis explained. “We were getting made fun of for how unfortunate our seats were! Jokes on them I guess, because I’ve been feeling all this love from the internet.”

