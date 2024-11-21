Luke Combs Brings “Twisters” to Life with Fiery 2024 CMA Awards Performance

The country star's set paid homage to the blockbuster with large pieces of broken metal infrastructure and sporadic bursts of fire

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Luke Combs performs onstage at The 58th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 20, 2024 in Nashville

Luke Combs is chasing storms!

The country singer, 34, took to the stage at the 2024 CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 20 for a fiery performance of "Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma" from the 2024 hit movie Twisters.

Combs performed the song in a short-sleeved black utility shirt and dark pants. He was joined on stage by his band who wore similar, casual outfits as they played various instruments.

Paying homage to the blockbuster, the set featured large pieces of broken metal infrastructure against a backdrop of a stormy sky with dramatic streaks of lightning and sporadic bursts of fire.

Theo Wargo/Getty Luke Combs performs onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 20, 2024 in Nashville

"Ain't no love in Oklahoma / Just the whistle of a long black train / You'll know when it's comin' for ya / Ridin' in on the wind and rain," he sang against the chaotic background. "I got saved in the same Red River / The same Red River tried drown me / It ain't knocking me down, I'm standing my ground."

The country-rock track was released on May 16 ahead of the movie’s premiere in July. The music video, which has over 30 million views on YouTube, features Combs singing in the middle of a storm.

The singer was nominated for a total of two awards at the CMAs, including entertainer of the year and male vocalist of the year.

Last year, Combs made headlines for his twangy cover of Tracy Chapman’s "Fast Car" – which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. The two performed the song together at the Grammy Awards in February.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in December 2023, the "Beautiful Crazy" artist said that he started singing the song because it reminded him of fond childhood memories with his father Chester.

"When I was 5 years old, my dad and I would be in his truck, and he would always play music for me,” he said. “He had a Tracy Chapman cassette tape, and 'Fast Car' is one of the first songs I remember. I’ve always been a huge fan of it and think of my dad and our time together when I hear it."

The 58th Annual CMA Awards broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on ABC. The show streams the following day on Hulu.

