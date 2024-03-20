Luke Doty has a new position at South Carolina. It’s a familiar role for him

Before South Carolina finalized its spring football roster, Shane Beamer had a phone call to make.

The Gamecocks’ head coach reached out to fifth-year senior Luke Doty and asked him what position he wanted next to his name. Doty didn’t didn’t hesitate with his answer: athlete.

The “ATH” designation is now next to Doty’s name on the roster.

“He likes that athlete title,” Beamer told reporters Tuesday after the team’s first spring practice. “And that is exactly what he is. He is just a really good football player.”

Having someone listed as an athlete is a first under Beamer, who’s entering his fourth season at South Carolina. It’s more commonly used as a label for a versatile high school football recruit whose projected college position is unsettled.

In previous years, Doty’s had “QB” designation next to his name on the roster. After all, he was recruited as a quarterback by former coach Will Muschamp coming out of Myrtle Beach High School.

But Doty has done whatever he has been asked during his time at USC, similar to Dakereon Joyner, who played three different positions for the Gamecocks during his college career. As they did with Joyner, Gamecock coaches rave about Doty’s team-first attitude and willingness to do whatever it takes.

Doty split time at quarterback and receiver as a freshman and made two starts at QB. He was on track to be the starting quarterback going into the Gamecocks’ opener in 2021 before suffering a foot sprain.

Doty regained his starting QB job later in the year before reinjuring his foot and having season-ending surgery. Then, USC brought in Spencer Rattler from Oklahoma and he was the Gamecocks’ signal caller the past two years.

With Rattler gone, redshirt freshman LaNorris Sellers is favorite to win the starting QB job and took first-team reps in Tuesday’s practice. The Gamecocks also brought in transfers Robby Ashford (Auburn), Davis Beville (Oklahoma) and freshman Dante Reno to the quarterback room.

That means Doty will likely see most of his action at receiver this year. At Tuesday’s first practice, he wore a green jersey designated for quarterbacks but did everything but practice with the QBs in the 30 minutes the media viewed.

Doty took reps at third-team receiver and also returned kickoffs. He caught 13 passes for 123 yards last season and had a TD run against Clemson.

Doty also saw action on special teams on punt pressure and kickoffs but not as a returner.

“He will have more of an active role on special teams,” Beamer said. “And he looked good at receiver today. He has improved as a quarterback. …

“He is certainly an athlete that makes our football team better. He is a leader and we want to get our best guys on the field. He certainly is one of our better players and am eager to see how this spring goes for him. … He loves Carolina and has bought into everything right now.”