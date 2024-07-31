Luke Hobson and Drew Kibler Joke About Letting Their Olympic Medals ‘Collect Dust’ on ‘the Shelf’ (Exclusive)

The American swimmers were part of the American relay team that took home the silver medal in Paris

Kristy Sparow/Getty Luke Hobson and Drew Kibler of Team USA with their silver medals

Luke Hobson and Drew Kibler haven't decided what they'll do with their Olympic medals when they return to the United States, but the American swimmers jokingly predict the hardware will likely live on their shelves.

Kibler, 24, and Hobson, 21, were part of the U.S. relay team that won silver in the men's 4x200 freestyle alongside teammates Carson Foster and Kieran Smith.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the Team USA House in Paris on Wednesday, July 31, Kibler jokes that his only plan for the silver medal is to "put it on a shelf."

"Yeah, let 'em collect some dust," laughs Hobson – who also took home bronze in men's 200-meter freestyle swimming in Paris – as both Olympians laugh in agreement.

Ian MacNicol/Getty Luke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith of Team United States pose with their Olympic silver medals

As for how they'll celebrate their victories, Kibler shares that he has plans to vacation in Greece after he leaves Paris, where he has multiple family members and his girlfriend supporting him during the Games.

"A lot of people came out to support me and that's something I haven't experienced – definitely not in my last Olympic games where we were on the Covid lockdown," says Kibler, a member of the men's relay team that finished fourth in the Tokyo Games.

"It's been awesome seeing them in the stands, feeling their energy, being able to talk to them between sessions and it really has made the whole experience a lot more enjoyable," says Kibler.

Hobson says his plans for after the Games are less specific. "Just hang out with my friends and relax, take it all in," says the Reno, Nevada native.

Hobson has support from his "whole family" in Paris, including some friends from "back home," he says, adding, "It's super cool to have them here to support me."

