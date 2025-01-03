Luke Littler, 17, becomes youngest world darts champion after beating Michael van Gerwen

CBC

If you're feeling like the Olympic mixed doubles curling trials are earlier than usual, that's because they are.In a move to better prepare Canadians curlers for the Olympics, Curling Canada has overhauled its schedule, moving the mixed doubles trials a year earlier — the thinking being that a full year of training and building chemistry will lead to success at the Milan-Cortina Olympics in about 14 months from now. There's still a long way to go before any of that happens, however.The first tes