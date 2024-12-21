Luke Littler books place in World Darts Championship final against Michael van Gerwen
Luke Littler has beaten Stephen Bunting to book his place in the final of the World Darts Championship.
Luke Littler has beaten Stephen Bunting to book his place in the final of the World Darts Championship.
The comedian tried out some jaw-dropping lines during her New Year's Eve roast and kept wondering when she'd be taken off air.
The Western wonder-girl galloped into 2025 with her rodeo-ready wardrobe - see pics
Gracie Hunt, the eldest of the Hunt siblings, shared new photos of the family’s New Year’s Eve vacation
Peacock has unveiled the trailer for a new Diddy documentary in which his bodyguard, intern, makeup artist and producer speak out against the disgraced music mogul. “Honestly, I didn’t want to be around him unless there was cameras,” one of the people in Sean Combs’ inner circle says in the trailer for “Diddy: The Making …
The actress prioritizes her health by working out consistently and sipping on a special drink "first thing in the morning"
It appears the Duchess of Sussex rehearsed the moment to make sure she nailed it perfectly
In new footage from the premiere of 'The Flip Off,' The HGTV star's estranged husband warns her not to forget what her new last name is during a tense car ride
It's been a mixed bag for Canada so far at the world junior hockey tournament.
And that's why we love 'yall...sometimes.
This Devils trade is proving to be a fantastic one.
There has been an NFL game every Thursday night since Week 1. But is there a "Thursday Night Football" game tonight?
Travis Kelce trolling Patrick Mahomes will never get old. It's well known that Travis and Patrick have a very fun relationship. Patrick loves Travis, even though Travis seemingly uses any moment to troll him, like casually flipping a late
The actor shares his kids with late wife Kelly Preston
Victoria and David Beckham are proud owners of a £16m superyacht – and it's just as lavish as their homes on dry land
Ryan Reynolds is being dragged into the Hollywood legal showdown between Justin Baldoni and the Deadpool star’s wife, Blake Lively. In an 87-page lawsuit filed against the New York Times on New Year’s Eve, Baldoni accuses Reynolds of “berating” him after he allegedly asked how much Lively, his co-star, weighed before he was supposed to lift her in a scene for the movie It Ends With Us. (Lively and Reynolds are not named in Baldoni’s suit as defendants.)
New York Islanders coach Patrick Roy has pulled some little-seen tricks out of his bag, but they aren't resulting in wins, writes Adam Proteau.
Movie star Chloe Grace Moretz has confirmed she's engaged to model Kate Harrison.
The world's richest man sparks speculation after changing his name and using a picture of Pepe the Frog.
"Instead of laughing with me, she was laughing at me," the former 'Bachelorette' star said
A source close to Brad Pitt tells PEOPLE that Angelina Jolie "chose to deliberately disregard their agreement" in selling her share of their winery