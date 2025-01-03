Luke Littler maps out 2025 plans after winning first darts world title

Luke Littler has set out his 2025 aims after being crowned the best darts player in the world.

The 17-year-old claimed a historic place in the sport as he defeated Michael van Gerwen 7-3 in the World Darts Championship final, 12 months on from losing the final at the age of just 16.

It capped a meteoric year for the teenager, which was his first as a professional.

Littler won 10 titles during 2024, including the Premier League and Grand Slam of Darts and rose from 164th to fourth in the world rankings.

Luke Littler celebrates (Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

He turns 18 years old later in January and, regarding what he has planed for the rest of the year he told Sky Sports: "Anything. I could end 2025 winning absolutely nothing, but I've picked up the best [prize].

"I want to get more than 10 titles this year, but if I end 2025 with nothing, I've picked the big one up."

Littler raced into a 4-0 set lead over Van Gerwen, who was slow to start and made numerous mistakes before fighting back to 7-3 in front of 3,200 inside Alexandra Palace.

Luke Littler with the Sid Waddell Trophy (Action Images via Reuters)

The teenager said: "I can't believe it. I've said in interviews that I needed to get off to a quick start tonight and that's what I did. But he was behind me the whole game, those cover shots - he'd hit two trebles and I'd have to come back with two or three.

"Everyone dreams of lifting this trophy. You've got to get through a tough field. I can't believe it. I keep saying it but that first game against Ryan Meikle [in round two] was the one that really mattered, and throughout I've just settled.

"At 2-0 up [in the final set] I started getting nervous but I said to myself to just relax. I was throwing for the match and to get it over and done with then was special."