When is Luke Littler playing today at World Darts Championship 2025?

Luke Littler is back at Ally Pally tonight to continue his quest to win the World Darts Championship.

Littler blew away Ryan Meikle in a 3-1 win in the second round before Christmas hitting a tournament record 140.91 set average along the way, and went within millimetres of a nine-darter when he missed double 12.

‘The Nuke’ lost in last year’s final to Luke Humphries, who beat Nick Kenny 4-0 on Friday night, but all the signs are that he is better-equipped to go one better and claim the crown this time.

Littler and Humphries are on the same side of the draw this time and could meet in the semi-finals.

Here’s everything you need to know about Littler’s next match at Alexandra Palace...

When is Luke Littler playing at World Darts Championship?

Littler meets Ian ‘Diamond’ White in the third round tonight, Saturday, December 28.

The match is third in the order of play this evening, after Chris Dobey vs Josh Rock and Michael Van Gerwen vs Brendan Dolan, so Littler should be on stage sometime after 9pm GMT.

Should Littler progress, he will meet the winner of Ryan Joyce vs Ryan Searle - who play earlier in the day - in the fourth round.

How can I watch the World Darts Championship?

TV channel: The tournament will be covered live in full on Sky Sports. Both the afternoon and evening sessions will be shown on Sky Sports Darts, with many sessions also on Sky Sports Main Event.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game through the Sky Go app.