Luke Littler’s lawyers ‘threaten to sue’ pub over tribute name ‘Nuke’s Sports Bar’

Luke Littler’s lawyers have allegedly threatened to sue a pub in his hometown over plans to name the boozer ‘Nuke’s Sports Bar’ in his honour.

Landlord Owen Williams ran a social media poll to gather opinions on what the new pub in Warrington, Cheshire, should be called — and punters were overwhelmingly in favour of dedicating it to the town’s dart’s ace.

Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler made waves by becoming the youngest player to win the 2024 World Championships, rapidly establishing himself as one of the sport's top competitors at just 18-years-old.

His rise to prominence has not only earned him accolades on the dartboard but also a dedicated fanbase, making him a household name in the darts world.

In honour of his success, Williams has decided to name his bar after Luke and has splashed out £5,000 on the branding. Nukes Sports Bar is set to open in Warrington town centre this month.

But the 32-year-old has since reportedly received a letter from Littler’s lawyers about a possible infringement concerning the terms ‘the Nuke', 'Luke', and 'Luke The Nuke Littler'.

The letter mentions that the name, logo fonts, and purple and yellow colour scheme are closely linked to Littler, potentially leading customers to believe he is affiliated with the bar.

It allegedly demands that Williams cease using the term ‘Nuke’ in the pub’s name by February 21, or face being taken to court.

In a Facebook post on the Nukes Sports Bar page, Williams wrote: “We are sure this isn’t Luke himself and he would be proud to have a bar recognising his achievements.

“Let’s tag him and see if we can stop the little man being crushed! pray for the little man.

“Unfortunately we may have to change our name before it's even begun!”

Social media users were divided over the issue, with one person claiming the bar is simply trying to “profit off of his name”, whereas others were more sympathetic.

One person wrote: “I have to admit that when I first saw the name you were using for the bar I thought that you may have some litigation headed your way. You are essentially trying to cash in on the success of Luke Littler.”

Another added: “ How awful when you are simply trying to acknowledge how proud we are of young Luke seeing as he lives here.

“If the name has to change you could still name it with a connection to darts for example 'The Little Oche' Sports bar which isn’t saying his full surname and Oche is obviously in reference to Darts!

“Good luck with it Owen hope you get a positive outcome and you can carry on with the chosen name!”