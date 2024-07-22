Lula "scared" by Maduro rhetoric, urges respect for Venezuela election

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures to media during the Mercosur summit in Asuncion

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday urged Venezuela's government to respect the result of an upcoming election, saying he was "scared" by incumbent President Nicolas Maduro's threat of a bloodbath if he loses.

"I have told Maduro that the only chance for Venezuela to return to normality is to have a widely respected electoral process," Lula told international news agencies.

"I was scared by Maduro's remarks that Venezuela could face bloodshed if he loses," Lula said. "Maduro needs to learn that when you win, you stay; when you lose, you leave," he added.

