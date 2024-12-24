Lulu focused on spiritual side of Christmas

Lulu is more interested in the “spiritual side” of Christmas these days.

The 76-year-old singer – who will celebrate the holidays with son Jordan, his wife Alanna and their children Bella, 14, and 12-year-old Teddy – believes kids get “so much” these days and she’s been trying to hold back on her spending.

She recently told My Weekly magazine: “We weren’t well off [when I was young] but if I really wanted a pair of roller skates – or a bike or pram – I’d get them.

“Now, I try to be more aware of the spiritual side of Christmas rather than just being a mad consumer. I’m much less of a consumer now than when I first started to make money in the 1960s.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My memories of Christmas when I Was small was the sock with an apple and an orange – and not an awful lot else.

“I love a satsuma, so I got one of them.

“I don’t want to sound like Oliver Twist, but today’s kids get so much.

“If we were lucky, you maybe got a shilling hidden in the toe of the sock.

“Or wait until you got some money out of the Christmas pudding.”

The ‘Shout’ hitmaker is looking forward to spending time with her loved ones and looking back over the last year.

She said: “Christmas, for me, is all about family.

“I love the time we get to spend together, relaxing, eating, and just enjoying each other’s company.

“It’s a time to reflect on the year, be thankful for what you have, and surround yourself with love and kindness.

“I am very traditional when it comes to Christmas – I love decorating the tree, cooking a big meal and eating mince pies, watching old Christmas movies with the family singing Christmas songs.

“One of my favourites is ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’.”