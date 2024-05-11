Luminate Streaming Ratings: ‘The Idea of You’ Rises to No. 1 Spot on the Movies Chart for May 3-9

“The Idea of You” was the most-streamed movie of the May 3-9 viewing window, per Luminate. The movie, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, was watched for 714.2 million minutes between May and May 9, its first full week of availability on Amazon Prime Video.

Up from its No. 5 position on last week’s chart, which was recorded after only one day of streaming for the movie, this translates to 6.2 million views when divided by its runtime. By that metric, it actually comes behind the week’s No. 2 movie, Jerry Seinfeld’s “Unfrosted,” which hit 684.4 million minutes watched and 7.4 million views in its first full week on Netflix.

The Netflix documentary “Secrets of the Neanderthals” made third place with 167.9 million minutes watched (2.1 million views) in its first full week. The rest of the movies chart, populated by titles including “Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver,” “Road House” and “Honeymoonish” all fell below 100 million minutes watched and 1 million views.

On the TV chart, "A Man in Full" took the leading position with 1.1 billion minutes watched in its first full week on Netflix, or 4 million views accounting for the series' 266-minute runtime.

In views, though, "The Roast of Tom Brady" was the winner. The 179-minute Netflix live special debuted at No. 2 with 1 billion minutes watched, or 5.6 million views.

After two weeks as the No. 1 and No. 2 title, "Fallout" and "Baby Reindeer" moved down to No. 3 and No. 4. "Selling the OC" debuted in fifth place with 341.4 million minutes watched on Netflix, while "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" debuted in sixth with 319.1 million minutes.

The No. 7, No. 9 and No. 10 spots went to repeat titles: "The Asunta Case," "The Circle" and "Knuckles," while "Evil" debuted as the eighth place title with 239.2 million minutes watched.

(Disclosure: Variety and Luminate share a common owner in PMC.)

