There is a lunar eclipse early on Monday; here's what you need to know

A new report has revealed details about what led to the crash of a plane flying from Canada to Nashville earlier this month, claiming the lives of everyone onboard — five members of an Ontario family.Nashville police said after the crash that the pilot was 43-year-old Victor Dotsenko from King Township, roughly 50 kilometres north of Toronto. Dotsenko's wife, 39-year-old Rimma, and their three children, David, 12, Adam, 10, and Emma, 7, were also killed in the crash.According to the preliminary