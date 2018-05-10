Lupita Nyong'o Skips the Met Gala, But Goes Angelic in Cannes

One of the Met Gala’s most directional dressers,
Lupita Nyong’o, might have missed out on the red carpet fun earlier this week, but tonight in Cannes, she made her mark. Nyong’o is a veteran of the festival, most notably donning a grasshopper-green accordion pleat dress by Gucci in 2015. This time around, the actress stepped out in Dior Haute Couture’s white woven-horsehair-and-organza cage dress for an angelic effect.
Nyong’o donned the heavenly piece for the premiere of
Sorry Angel, making for a coincidentally ecclesiastical moment the week of the Catholicism-themed Met Gala. The high neckline was an elegant foil to the sleeveless silhouette, while the ivory organza leaf-trimmed skirt offered a modern and minimal take on embellishment. Simple diamond jewelry—drop earrings and two rings—finished the look with a quiet sparkle. 