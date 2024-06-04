Lupita Nyong'o Likens Movie Press Junkets to a 'Torture Technique': The Process Is 'Irritating'

Explained the actress, 'You have to give each [interviewer] attention, focus and an articulate answer that you just gave to the person before'

Adrienne Raquel/Glamour Luipta Nyong'o for Glamour's June 2024 issue

Lupita Nyong'o isn't a fan of movie press junkets.

In a cover interview for the June 2024 issue of Glamour, the actress — who will next appear in the upcoming horror prequel A Quiet Place: Day One — admitted that interviews aren't her favorite part of her job, most particularly in the junket format, which she likens to a "torture technique."

"Different people are being ferried in [to ask the same questions]," said Nyong'o, 41. “You have to give each one of them attention, focus and an articulate answer that you just gave to the person before."

“That’s irritating," she added.

Adrienne Raquel/Glamour Luipta Nyong'o for Glamour's June 2024 issue

And while she also admitted to "hat(ing)" shopping, she does enjoy a good gussy-up moment and told Glamour, "I love red carpets."

"You get to be Cinderella for a night,” Nyong'o explained. “My life before the launch of my career did not involve a lot of ball gowns. Now I wear so many, and I love it.”

Speaking of her early career days, the Academy Award winner told the outlet that she used to focus more on perfection, whereas now, "I allow myself to be a human being."

"I’ve just found a way of forgiving myself for not being perfect," said Nyong'o.



Adrienne Raquel/Glamour Luipta Nyong'o on the cover of Glamour's June 2024 issue

Nyong'o's next project, A Quiet Place: Day One, sees her teaming up with Joseph Quinn (of Stranger Things fame). The movie takes audiences back to the first day the monsters depicted in 2018's A Quiet Place emerged on Earth.

The thriller, which comes three years after A Quiet Place Part II, focuses on new characters with a cast that also includes Alex Wolff and Djimon Hounsou, who all struggle to survive the initial onslaught after the lethal sound-based creatures appear.

In her interview with Glamour, Nyong'o also discussed her personal fear of cats and undergoing "cat-therapy" before shooting A Quiet Place: Day One, in which her character owns a cat. (She also owns a 2-year-old rescue feline in real life, named Yoyo.)

“I had to learn a lot about myself, about the animal, before I was comfortable to do it," the Black Panther actress said of her new part.

A Quiet Place: Day One is in theaters June 28.

