Lured in: A beginner's guide to fishing

This summer CBC Edmonton visits local fishing spots to introduce you to accessible angling near the city. In this series, fishing expert Michael Sullivan tackles everything from bait & hook to catch & release.

Balancing at the bow of a motorboat, fishing expert Michael Sullivan casts his line into Lac Ste. Anne on an overcast July day.

His bright red bobber floats in the water and the wait for a nibble begins.

The lifelong Edmontonian has been fishing since the 1960s. Sullivan remembers learning to fish in northern Saskatchewan using a willow stick, two metres of fishing line and a bait hook with a grasshopper.

"Trying to catch minnows off the end of the dock, finally catching one .. running back to the cabin to show my grandmother how pleased I was," he says.

His love of fishing hasn't waned — these days Sullivan is a fisheries biologist with the provincial government, an adjunct professor at the University of Alberta and the co-author of the field guides Fish of Alberta and Fish of the Rockies.

Sullivan also gets out to fish as often as he can.

"I'm thinking about that bobber going down while I'm listening to the terns calling, the wind through the reeds, the gentle rocking of the boat. It's alert relaxation," Sullivan says.

He explains some people fish just for the pleasure for fishing, rather than aiming to catch as many as possible. Focusing on fishing can offer a break from deadlines, news and crises.

"You're living in the moment … fishing is a contemplative exercise, as Izaak Walton said."

For excellent lake fishing, Sullivan recommends Lac Ste. Anne, about an hour west of Edmonton. There are docks and public beaches where you can work on the basics.

Wabamun Lake, 65 kilometres west of Edmonton, and Gull Lake, which is closer to Red Deer, are other good options.

Sullivan says people can also fish in stocked ponds and the North Saskatchewan River.

If you're casting from a boat, Sullivan suggests fishing near reed beds where pike hang out in the shallows.

As for equipment, the classic bobber and an earthworm will do the trick. Gas stations usually have bait like worms, minnows or leeches for sale.

"You don't need fancy expensive equipment. For $50 you can get a rod, a reel and a bobber. You can find earthworms walking along the street after a rainstorm," Sullivan says. "It's a really simple sport to get into."

Some fish even have a sweet tooth.

"A guy on the river yesterday was using gummy worms. The lime green gummy worms were the best, you try different things."

If you do choose to give fishing a try, Sullivan warns it can be "quite addictive."

As he puts it, you pick up the hobby then, "three years later you'll find yourself on a plane to Cuba with six friends going fly-fishing for bonefish."