Luster off the Golden State, and Newsom is to blame | Fresno Bee letters to the editor

Golden State now tarnished

Gov. Newsom and the California Legislature have much to be proud of as we start 2024:

1. California starts 2024 with a $68 billion dollar budget deficit.

2. Over 815,000 million people left the state from 2021 to 2022, the most recent census data show.

3. An all-time high for the number of homeless living on the streets.

4. Robberies under $10,000 value are at an all-time high.

5. Drug and human smuggling across our open boarder is at an all-time high.

Welcome to the Golden State — without the gold.

D. Housepian, Fresno

Trump and insurrection ruling

Jim Geraghty in The Bee omits legal details that would give readers a better understanding of what he wrote about.

Mr. Geraghty stated, “shouldn’t he (Trump) at least be charged with engaging in an insurrection?” Yes! He was In the Colorado trial court. Trump was accused of insurrection in a lawsuit and the judge heard evidence for and against. This judge interpreted the 14th amendment to mean that the President is not an officer of the United States; therefore, the 14th amendment doesn’t apply. Trump can be on the ballot.

It was appealed to the Colorado Supreme Court. The trial court on findings of fact ruled that Trump did participate in an insurrection. The Colorado Supreme Court, as a matter of law, could not overturn that finding. They did reverse the trial judge’s interpretation of “Officer of the United States.” Trump cannot be on the ballot.

There is a perception that Trump should be charged and/or convicted of a “crime” before he is left off a ballot. This is not true. Republican thinking of “states’ rights” apply to gerrymandering and eliminating mail-in voting. Will our U.S. Supreme Court reverse Colorado’s ruling and risk looking partisan? Watch that space.

Arlana Stewart, Fresno

Parents Matter Act is common sense

The “Parents Matter” act proposed by Steve Brandau is a common-sense approach to sexually explicit material ( both verbal and pictorial) that young children should not have free access to without a parent’s permission.

It is not a “book ban” as critics call it, but saying such books are not readily available to minors. They should not be exposed to deviant sexual behavior.

For those who say everyone, regardless of age, should have the right to read and see everything that is published, do these same people believe that a book portraying bestiality, group sex, masochism, etc. should be on our library shelves?

What has happened to basic morality? People should fill their minds with those things that are good, pure, lovely and honorable.

Gary Jensen, Fresno

The smile says it all

The smile on Rudy Giuliani ‘s face, Fresno Bee, Dec. 22, is the one grifter to another, “ I’d rather always owe it to you than beat you out of it !” smile that lawyers detest almost as much as the general public detests them.

“Way to go Rudy!”,and the Fresno Bee for catching it!

Michael C. Schiebelhut, Visalia

Soccer for all

Soccer stands as a transformative force for Fresno, with the parks master plan revealing it to be the most in-demand recreational activity in the city, boasting a staggering 25% higher demand than the national average.

In a city where youth often lack investment, soccer emerges as the activity with the greatest potential, already cherished by Fresnans from all backgrounds.

However, the sport has yet to realize its full potential in the inner city, where many youth are priced out and neglected by profit-driven organizations. Every patch of grass and unused cement can serve as a canvas for goals, creating accessible spaces for neighborhood children. Whether traditional 11 on 11 or the more compact Futsal goals, which can fit into spaces similar to volleyball courts or four pickleball courts, this infrastructure can bring soccer’s joy to all.

Love, Peace, & Futbol, a passionate organization dedicated to this cause, invites everyone to join the mission. Follow our Instagram page @lovepeacefutbol and become part of the movement to transform neglected spaces into thriving soccer hubs.

With adequate infrastructure, we can reach marginalized children through the universally beloved sport of soccer. Let’s change the narrative together and build the footy infrastructure Fresno deserves.

Pedro Navarro Cruz, Fresno