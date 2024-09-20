Luther's Ruth Wilson lands new role in exciting project

Luther star Ruth Wilson has landed an exciting new theatre role.

The actor is set to join Barbie's Kingsley Ben-Adir and Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones in a new stage production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, which will run from December 10, 2024 to February 1, 2025 at the Almeida Theatre in London.

The classic Tennessee Williams play follows the wealthy Pollitt family as they gather for a birthday celebration, though tensions soon rise and secrets are exposed.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Related: Best film and TV tours for 2024

Tickets for the production, which is being directed by Rebecca Frecknall, go on general sale on September 27.

Other cast members include Holby City's Guy Burgess, Clare Burt, Seb Carrington, The Walking Dead's Lennie James, Ukweli Roach, The Power's Ria Zmitrowicz and Derek Hagen.

Wilson can currently be seen in Prime Video's new drama A Very Royal Scandal, which arrived on the streaming service yesterday (September 19).



Prime Video

Related: Emily Maitlis responds to Ruth Wilson playing her in new drama

The three-part drama retreads the BBC’s explosive Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew, who is played by Michael Sheen, while Wilson takes on the role of Emily Maitlis.

Discussing her transformation into Maitlis, Wilson told Digital Spy: "It was great fun to do and working on her voice, trying to get some version of that voice, which is quite particular and interesting.

"I had never done a real public figure before. Michael [Sheen]'s done many, but I hadn't so much. So that was a real part of the reason I took on the challenge and the job."

Wilson also spent time with Maitlis at the studio of her podcast and had the opportunity to interview her, which she described as "the most terrifying thing".

You Might Also Like