Luton Airport car park blaze could have been limited by sprinkler system, says report

Holly Evans
·3 min read

A huge fire that broke out inside a multi-storey car park at Luton Airport which destroyed 1,352 vehicles could have been put out faster if a sprinkler system had been installed.

A report into the incident, which saw 100 firefighters tackling the blaze with four of them suffering injuries, concluded that while a sprinkler system was not mandatory, it would have helped contain the fire.

Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue Service were alerted shortly before 9pm on 10 October 2023, after “light smoke” began to emerge from a red Range Rover.

The driver of the diesel vehicle did not notice the issue as they went through the barriers, and only became aware on the third floor when flames appeared from the front of the car.

The fire at Luton Airport started in a red Range Rover, a report said (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Archive)
The fire at Luton Airport started in a red Range Rover, a report said (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Archive)

They tried to stop the fire but it quickly spread to other parked vehicles, with a previous report concluding that it was most probably caused by “an electrical fault or component failure” in the car’s engine bay.

When fire crews first arrived at the scene there were multiple cars on fire, and by 9.37pm, approximately 80 per cent of the third floor was ablaze and a major incident was declared.

An airport agency worker had to be rescued around an hour after the start of the fire, the report said, after using their “status as an airport worker” to enter the building in a desperate attempt to save their car.

The employee was safely removed but had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire service described the blaze as “one of the more significant incidents to occur within Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue Service’s area for many years”.

Over 100 firefighters tackled the blaze near Terminal 2 (AFP/Getty)
Over 100 firefighters tackled the blaze near Terminal 2 (AFP/Getty)

The massive fire involved more than 100 firefighters tackling it at its height, and saw all flights halted at the airport until the following day.

“If a suitable sprinkler system had been installed, it may have changed and delayed the pattern of fire spread, increasing the chances of a successful outcome once firefighting operations had begun,” the report said.

“A combination of the wind spreading the fire through the open-sided car park, the impact of running fuel fires, and the early onset of signs of structural collapse all prevented internal offensive firefighting from continuing and contributed to the significant scale of the fire and subsequent financial loss.”

The car park partially collapsed during the incident, and was later fully demolished.

The building has now been completely demolished (EPA)
The building has now been completely demolished (EPA)

Construction of a new car park is under way, and “includes plans for a fire suppressant system”, the airport said.

At the time, Luton Airport said it had provided the Motor Insurers’ Bureau with the registration details of 1,405 vehicles and, along with parking provider APCOA, had responded to almost 16,500 customer queries since the fire.

Responding to the report, Alberto Martin, chief executive of London Luton Airport said: “We welcome the findings of the report, which highlights the efforts of the airport fire service and our wider team.

“We continue to work closely with Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and all agencies in relation to this incident.

“We are grateful for their response to the incident, and for the understanding shown by our passengers and business partners.

“Construction on a new car park is under way, which includes plans for a fire suppressant system.”

Latest Stories

  • Violent Thornhill theft of suitcase with money in it caught on video

    York Region police say they are searching for at least three suspects after they stole a suitcase with a "quantity of cash" in a violent daytime robbery captured on video.The alleged robbery unfolded on Tuesday at about 5:10 p.m. at the exit of a commercial plaza in the area of Yonge Street and Meadowview Avenue in Thornhill.A man was driving his vehicle through the plaza parking lot when he was suddenly boxed in by a Lexus SUV and a Mercedes sedan, police said in a news release Thursday.Three s

  • TTC bus driver pulls man from burning car after crash

    A TTC bus driver pulled a man from a burning, possibly stolen car after a "very serious crash" in Forest Hill early Wednesday, Toronto police say.The collision happened around 4:50 a.m. near the corner of Bathurst Street and Eglinton Avenue W.Insp. Brian Maslowski said preliminary evidence suggests the driver of a Honda sedan was speeding eastbound on Eglinton when he slammed into a TTC bus heading northbound on Bathurst.He hit the bus "with such force" that it went careening into a second TTC b

  • Multiple injuries after stolen vehicle crashes into two Toronto public-transit buses

    TORONTO — Toronto police say a collision between a stolen vehicle and two public-transit buses has left one person in life-threatening condition.

  • Tesla is approaching its 'most hyped' event in a decade. Here's what Wall Street is expecting from Robotaxi Day.

    All eyes are on Elon Musk's carmaker as it readies to unveil the car it's been talking about for years.

  • Aging fleet, e-bus challenges push Ottawa back to diesel

    OC Transpo staff are researching where to buy more diesel buses — something the city had never intended to do again — as it gives up on plans for high-capacity electric buses and struggles to maintain its aging conventional fleet.The capital's public transit agency gave an update Thursday for its e-bus procurement. It includes information about the latest round of delays and the city's decision to give up on purchasing any of the longer, 18-metre (60-foot) electric buses."If we lose that, does t

  • Widebody Rolls-Royce Spectre: The Silent Mafia’s Luxury EV Statement

    Rolls-Royce Spectre’s widebody transformation by digital artist Ildar showcases a murdered-out, mafia-inspired luxury EV grand tourer.

  • Auto Experts: 6 Car Repairs You Should Never Try to DIY

    In an era where you can find do-it-yourself (DIY) videos for almost any skill online, it can be tempting to try to fix your own car problems in order to save money. But should you? Be Aware: 6 Hybrid...

  • Close call at Nashville airport came after planes were directed to same runway, probe shows

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Investigators said Wednesday that air traffic controllers cleared an Alaska Airlines jet to take off from Nashville last month after telling pilots of a Southwest Airlines jet to cross the same runway.

  • Police: Man fights back, shoots at armed teen

    A 17-year-old is in "grave condition" after police said he pulled a gun on someone sitting in their vehicle in Canton early Tuesday morning. The would-be carjacking victim and the teen exchanged gunfire outside a new car wash off South Haven Street, according to police.

  • Enter to Win a 2025 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS with Exclusive Motorious Bonus!

    Win a 2025 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS with enhanced entry chances from Motorious!

  • A United Boeing 787 with 176 people on board had to divert after the pilot's screens went blank over remote northern Canada

    Pilots of a United Airlines Boeing 787 lost some autopilot functionality and dealt with blank screens, and had to change course over Hudson Bay.

  • Honda recalls nearly 1.7 million vehicles for steering problem that could lead to crashes

    Honda Motor Co. is recalling close to 1.7 million vehicles due to a manufacturing issue that could make it difficult to steer the vehicles and lead to crashes. Honda reported the recall last week to government regulators, who issued the recall order on Tuesday. The safety recall order from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the steering gearbox assembly may have been manufactured incorrectly, potentially causing “excessive internal friction” that could make the vehicle difficult to steer and increase the likelihood of a crash.

  • Baidu eyes Hong Kong, overseas for self-driving cars as Tesla gears up for robotaxi launch

    Baidu is reportedly eyeing the launch of its robotaxi service outside mainland China, including in Hong Kong, as Chinese autonomous driving firms move to gain a foothold in the global market ahead of Tesla's own robotaxi launch. Baidu's Apollo Go plans to roll out its driverless taxi service in Hong Kong, Chinese media outlets reported on Wednesday, following reports from The Wall Street Journal and Nikkei Asia that said the company was looking to launch Apollo Go in several markets outside the

  • Car smashes into home - while "doing a U-turn"

    This shocking footage shows the moment when a car smashed into a family home while attempting to ‘perform a U-turn’ on their driveway. The CCTV video shows the grey Audi A3 vehicle heading along the quiet road before making a sharp turn towards the front of the white property But the hatchback then suddenly accelerates forward in the direction of the house - before crashing into the side of it. And sadly, the building was left with 'significant structural damage' after the impact caused the outer wall to ‘partially collapse’. The shocking incident unfolded on a residential street in Blackburn, Lancs., at around 6.30pm on Friday (Oct 4).

  • Man chased down highway, shot after checking on possibly sick woman, Pierce deputies say

    Four people were in the car that was being pursued by deputies.

  • Tesla gambles on ‘black box’ AI tech for robotaxis

    Tesla aims to stun investors Thursday night with its long-awaited “robotaxi unveil," a potential milestone after a decade of Elon Musk’s unfulfilled promises to deliver self-driving vehicles. Convincing regulators and passengers of the vehicle’s safety could prove much harder and take much longer — while its main competitors, such as Alphabet’s Waymo, expand robotaxi fleets they're already operating in select cities today. Tesla has to date pursued a different technological path than all of its major self-driving rivals - one with potentially higher rewards but also higher risks to both its business and its passengers, according to Reuters interviews with more than a dozen executives, consultants and academics specializing in self-driving technology and three former Tesla autonomous-vehicle engineers.

  • Edmunds electric truck face-off: Ford F-150 Lightning vs. Tesla Cybertruck

    The Ford F-150 Lightning and Tesla Cybertruck are two intriguing options for someone thinking about buying an electric pickup truck. They could also hardly be more different. The Lightning looks and drives much like a traditional gas-powered F-150. The Cybertruck, in contrast, looks like nothing else and ignores convention with its stainless steel body and square-shaped steering wheel. Yet both trucks are capable of towing a trailer, hauling a bunch of gear, or taking the family out to dinner. W

  • Honda recalling 1.7M vehicles over steering concerns

    Honda recalled approximately 1.7 million vehicles in a Wednesday announcement, due to a defective part in the steering gearbox in various Honda and Acura models manufactured from 2022 to 2025. It said the defect can cause abnormal steering noise, increased steering effort or “sticky” steering. The recall impacts Honda models including the 2022-25 Civic Sedan,…

  • EVgo CEO on Electric Vehicle Charging Expansion

    The US is expected to have 30 million electric vehicles by 2030 and to support that, more EV charging infrastructure is needed. The electric vehicle charging company EVgo received a $1.05B conditional loan commitment from the US Department of Energy to expand its network and has recently partnered with GM to install 400 additional charging stalls. EVgo CEO Badar Khan talks with Matt Miller about the future of EV charging and how to meet the rising needs of drivers, on "Bloomberg Markets".

  • Confused Drivers Are Somehow Getting Lost in Elon Musk's Goofy Las Vegas Tunnel

    Sin (Specifically, Trespassing) City Elon Musk's Las Vegas tunnel reportedly has a problem with trespassers — some of whom, it seems, are simply just confused. To back up for a second: one of Musk's many projects is a tunnel-digging company called The Boring Company, which was birthed in the late 2010s as an effort to […]