Luton captain Lockyer 'stable' after cardiac arrest on field. Man City draws again

Luton captain Tom Lockyer collapsed on the field for the second time this year after suffering cardiac arrest, prompting the abandonment of their English Premier League game at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Lockyer was taken to the hospital and was “stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside,” Luton said.

The Wales defender dropped to the ground untouched in the 59th minute. Players from both sides immediately called for help and Luton manager Rob Edwards entered the field, looking distressed.

The 29-year-old Lockyer received a long period of medical treatment and was carried away on a stretcher, by which time he was responsive, Luton said. The score was 1-1 at the time and referee Simon Hooper made the decision to abandon the game, with the clock having stopped in the 65th.

Fans stayed behind at Vitality Stadium after the match was called off and chanted the name of Lockyer.

“We are sorry to all supporters present that players from both sides were in no state of mind to continue with the game after seeing their much-loved teammate and friend taken off like that," Luton said, "and staff could not carry on with managing the game in such circumstances having had to deal with the situation.”

Lockyer also collapsed during the second-tier Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium in May because he suffered an atrial fibrillation. He underwent heart surgery and was given the all-clear during the offseason to continue playing.

“Now is the time for all of our players, staff and supporters to come together as we always do and give our love and support to Tom and his family,” Luton said.

CITY STUMBLES AGAIN

There was a very different kind of drama at Etihad Stadium, where Manchester City threw away a two-goal lead and drew with Crystal Palace 2-2 and dropped two more points in its increasingly unconvincing title defense.

The equalizer came in the fifth minute of stoppage time via a penalty from Michael Olise as City drew a third straight home game. The champions have won just one of their last six league games.

City was 2-0 ahead through goals by Jack Grealish in the 24th minute and Rico Lewis in the 54th. Jean-Philippe Mateta reduced the deficit for Palace in the 76th. Phil Foden then tripped Mateta to give Olise the opportunity to grab a point for Palace, which lost six of its previous eight league matches.

Pep Guardiola's team is heading to Saudi Arabia on Sunday for the Club World Cup and doesn't play again in the Premier League until Dec. 27. Liverpool, which is in first place and three points ahead of fourth-placed City, has three games in that period — starting at home to Manchester United on Sunday.

NEWCASTLE REBOUNDS

Fatigued, hindered by a slew of injuries and hurting after a Champions League exit, Newcastle wasn't in a good place ahead of the visit of a Fulham team coming off back-to-back 5-0 wins.

The Saudi-owned northeast team was given a helping hand courtesy of a red card to Fulham striker Raul Jimenez, who was sent off for a dangerous challenge in the 22nd minute, and went on to win 3-0.

Lewis Miley, a 17-year-old midfielder, broke the deadlock before goals from Miguel Almiron and Dan Burn. The negative for Newcastle was the sight of Fabian Schar and Joelinton going off in the first half with hamstring injuries.

Chelsea beat Sheffield United 2-0 thanks to goals by Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson. It was the same score at Turf Moor where Amadou Onana and Michael Keane netted in Everton's win at next-to-last Burnley to move seven points clear of the bottom three.

Steve Douglas, The Associated Press