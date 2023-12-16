EPL game abandoned after Luton captain Lockyer suffers cardiac arrest. Club says he's 'responsive'

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Luton captain Tom Lockyer was responsive in the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field during the English Premier League match at Bournemouth on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Lockyer received about seven minutes of treatment on the field as fans at Vitality Stadium looked on with concern. The game was abandoned soon after he was carried away on a stretcher.

The score was 1-1 at the time and referee Simon Hooper made the decision to abandon the game, with the clock having stopped in the 65th minute.

“Our medical staff have confirmed that the Hatters captain suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher,” Luton said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter. "He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides.

“Tom was transferred to hospital, where we can reassure supporters that he is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside.”

The club said players from both teams “were in no state of mind to continue with the game” after seeing Lockyer collapse. They returned to the field later to applaud the supporters who stayed back and chanted Lockyer's name. Luton manager Rob Edwards was in tears.

“We thank everyone for the wonderful applause and singing of Locks’ name inside the stadium at such a difficult time,” Luton said. “Now is the time for all of our players, staff and supporters to come together as we always do and give our love and support to Tom and his family.”

Lockyer, a center back who plays for Wales' national team, fell to the grass without any other player near him.

Players from both teams were alert to the incident and called for help. Edwards also ran onto the field of play and appeared distressed.

It's the second time this year that Lockyer has collapsed during a game. He also did so against Coventry in the second-tier Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium in May and underwent heart surgery.

Luton took the lead in Saturday's game in the third minute through Elijah Adebayo before Dominic Solanke equalized in the 58th.

