Luxbox Acquires ‘One of Those Days When Hemme Dies!’ Ahead of Venice Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Sales agency Luxbox has acquired “One of Those Days When Hemme Dies!,” which has its world premiere in the Horizons section of the Venice Film Festival. The film is the feature debut of Turkish filmmaker Murat Firatoglu.

The film centers on Eyüp, who works relentlessly under the blazing sun during a tomato harvest in southeastern Turkey, driven by the urgent need to settle an impending debt. After a clash with his supervisor, he roams the city in search of a radical solution.

Jennyfer Gautier, head of international sales at Luxbox, and Fiorella Moretti, president of the company, said: “We were impressed right away by the highly graphic image of ‘One of Those Days When Hemme Dies.’ We felt strongly connected to the character of Eyüp while he tries to get out of his anger one way or another, and the subtle touch of humor in the film serves this connection perfectly. We are confident the audience will feel the same.”

The film contrasts tradition and modernity, mirroring the changes happening in Turkey. “The main character, Eyüp, reflects Turkey itself — a nation grappling with its own contradictions. This wasn’t a deliberate intention but naturally emerged as the story took shape,” Firatoglu said.

The film shows the growing polarization in Turkish society between wealthy investors with smart cars and a very poor working class. “Polarization is definitely a significant issue in Turkey, but it’s not unique to us — it’s happening worldwide,” Firatoglu said. “My political stance and background as a lawyer, which is still my main occupation, naturally influence my work as a filmmaker. The film does have a left-leaning perspective, which aligns with my own views. But I think the polarization we’re experiencing is a symptom of a larger global issue. It feels like the world is losing its mind, much like that old comedy, ‘The Gods Must Be Crazy.'”

The film touches on themes of masculinity, violence, and the main character’s sense of pride. Firatoglu said: “Those themes — masculinity, violence, pride — are very much central to the story but also relatively trivial to me. They’re not what I find essential. What really matters are basic human needs like food, shelter, security, and the notion of human honor. These are the things that concern people when they’re struggling to survive.”

The film opens with visually striking scenes of the tomato harvest as a backdrop. “Sometimes we come across a scene that profoundly impresses and captivates us, but we can’t quite articulate why. For me, it was the imagery of this landscape devoid of people, with its dry yellow mountains, red tomatoes, blue sky and yellow sun. However, when you add people to this description of an Eden-like setting, workers who toil in harsh conditions and have no social security, it suddenly turns the description of heaven into something that makes us ashamed to be human,” Firatoglu said.

