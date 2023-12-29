Luxury Cars Seized From Criminals Converted to Police Vehicles in Turkey

Twenty-three vehicles seized from organized crime syndicates in Istanbul have been repurposed as police vehicles, the Turkish Ministry of the Interior announced on December 26.

This footage shows the cars on display and being inspected by interior minister Ali Yerlikaya.

The vehicles, which included models made by Bentley, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Audi, were seized by the Istanbul Police Department and were handed over to police following a court decision, Yerlikaya said. Credit: Turkish Interior Ministry via Storyful

