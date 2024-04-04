LWDH to dodge apparent catastrophe yet again

The Lake of the Woods District Hospital’s emergency department has never been forced to close, and the hospital's President and CEO intends to keep it that way with the help of temporary doctors.

A provincial program that incentivizes physicians to pick up shifts in rural and northern hospitals will be extended until Sept. 30, the Government of Ontario announced on March 22.

The good news came just a few days before the program was set to expire on March 31, which caused some concerns about the possibility of an emergency department closure amongst LWDH’s medical staff, said Ray Racette. Right now, the department relies on locum, or temporary, physicians to fill 30 per cent of shifts, he told the Miner and News.

The Temporary Locum Program provides financial incentives to physicians to help fill vacancies in Northern Ontario. It was introduced to address hospital staff shortages at the height of the pandemic; it was originally called the COVID-19 Temporary Summer Locum Program and expired on March 31, 2023.

Two months after the original expiry date, and after the temporary closure of an ER near Sault Ste. Marie four times, the program was renewed until Sept. 30, then until March 31 of this year, and now again for another six months.

Once LWDH staff expressed their concerns about the end of the program, Racette began connecting with government officials to advocate for locum incentives, he said. He also met with other organizations who would have been impacted by the program’s end like the Kenora District Services Board (KDSB), which operates the Northwest Emergency Medical Services, as well as ORNGE, a non-profit air ambulance service, to get their perspectives on the matter.

“It's not just about the incentives being extended as the only issue,” he said. “It’s the consequence of closure.”

The LWDH emergency department is essential for multiple reasons, said Racette, and a closure would be “catastrophic,” so the extension of the locum program is welcome. In the past, the President and CEO has sounded the alarm over potential ER closures in town, but the worse case scenario has yet to play out.

Story continues

However, the real problem lies it’s in the name of the current solution — locums and the program itself are temporary, and a more permanent solution or strategy is needed, Racette added.

A December report by Ontario’s Auditor General found that the health ministry did not have a dedicated health-care strategy for Northern Ontario, despite the idea of one initially being presented in 2009. And in 2018, the Northern Ontario Health Equity Strategy recommended that steps be taken to help achieve health equity, but the AG’s report found that the reason those steps haven’t been taken yet is because the ministry hasn’t approved the funding for it.

Having no strategy “leaves us vulnerable,” said Racette. “Until you've actually been in our context, you don't know what it’s like.”

There are multiple things that he feels the government struggles to understand about providing health care in the north and Kenora specifically, like the distance between communities and the fact that LWDH’s major referral center is across provincial lines in Winnipeg. The next closest emergency departments in northwestern Ontario are in Dryden, which is two hours away and less well-equipped, and then Thunder Bay, six hours away.

“We have two per cent of the population, but we have half the provincial area to serve, so per capita funding doesn't work for us,” Racette continued. “We lose every time.”

Ideally, LWDH wouldn’t need to rely on locum physicians to fill vacant positions and pick up shifts, but during the pandemic they lost a significant number of staff, and still currently have several vacancies in the emergency department and ICU, Racette added.

The Ford government’s Bill 124 also made it extra difficult for the hospital to retain staff and compete with private agencies. The bill, which was introduced in 2019 but recently ruled to be unconstitutional, limited annual pay raises for health care professionals and many other public sector workers to just one per cent of their salary for three years.

Potential solutions could include partnering with teaching programs in Southern Ontario to have fourth-year medical residents fill shifts and vacancies in the north, said Racette. But recruitment across the health sector continues to be a problem, as more than 100 of the 560 family medicine spots in Ontario went unfilled by graduating medical students during the first round of this spring’s match-up process.

When it comes to the future of funding for locum physicians, he wants LWDH and northwestern Ontario to have preferential access to the staff available over hospitals in the rest of the province “because we need them to stay open,” said Racette. But ultimately, hospital staff are “interested in any strategy that actually has impact.”

Serena Austin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kenora Miner and News