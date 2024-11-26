Lyle and Erik Menendez Are 'Praying with Their Family' After Resentencing Delayed Until January (Exclusive)

AP Photo/Nick Ut Lyle, left, and Erik Menendez sit in Beverly Hills Municipal Court where their attorneys delayed making pleas on behalf of the brothers who are suspected in the murders of their millionaire parents, Jose and Mary Louise (Kitty) Menendez, in Beverly Hills, Calif., last Aug., March 12, 1990

Lyle and Erik Menendez are holding onto hope and leaning on their family as they face another delay in their legal battle to go free from prison.

“The brothers are incredibly grateful for the support they’ve received,” a source close to the family tells PEOPLE. “They’re praying with their family. The entire family really wants them home.”

On Monday, Nov. 25, a judge postponed a hearing on the brothers' potential resentencing from Dec. 11 to Jan. 30, meaning the brothers won't be home for the holidays.

While the postponement was disappointing for the brothers, they continue to channel their energy into making a difference during their time in prison.

“They’re keeping busy in prison, helping other prisoners and those who are dying — through their foundations,” the source adds.

Mario Tama/Getty Images Joan Andersen VanderMolen (C), Kitty Menendez' sister, and Karen VanderMolen, Kitty Menendez' niece (R), sit at a press conference outside the Criminal Courts Building on October 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Members of Menendez's family held the news conference to call for the release of brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez from prison nearly thirty years after their conviction in 1996 for killing their parents in Beverly Hills. The district attorney's office is looking at new evidence which supports the brothers' claim they were sexually abused by their father.

Lyle founded Rehabilitation Through Beautification, partnering with the California Department of Corrections on the Green Space Project. This initiative seeks to improve surroundings for prisoners, with the aim of fostering a sense of pride and responsibility among incarcerated people.

Erik, meanwhile, established four programs under the Helping Without Prejudice foundation: Insight Meditation, Life Care and Hospice, VIVE (Victim Impact and Victim Empathy), and 12-Step Recovery with Insight Meditation.

Convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, the brothers are now awaiting a decision on their potential resentencing, which could make them eligible for parole.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation/AP Erik Menendez in 2016 and Lyle Menendez in 2018.

Their hearing was postponed after Judge Michael Jesic, presiding at Van Nuys Courthouse West, stated that he needed more time to review “17 boxes” of evidence.

The case, which required two trials — the first ending in a mistrial — has long captured national attention. Interest in the Menendez brothers’ story has surged again recently, fueled by the release of a Netflix documentary and a scripted series exploring the controversial case.

