Lynch family ‘devastated and in shock’ after bodies recovered from sunken yacht

The family of Mike and Hannah Lynch, who died after a luxury yacht sank off the coast of Sicily, have said they are “devastated” and “in shock”.

On Friday, 18-year-old Hannah became the final missing passenger to be recovered from the wreckage of the Bayesian superyacht.

The discovery comes as unconfirmed reports in the Italian media have said that prosecutors are set to announce a manslaughter investigation into the incident.

The pair, alongside Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judy Bloomer, Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo were lost when the yacht sank at around 5am local time on Monday.

In a statement, Mike and Hannah’s family said: “The Lynch family is devastated, in shock and is being comforted and supported by family and friends.

“Their thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragedy. They would like to sincerely thank the Italian coastguard, emergency services and all those who helped in the rescue.

“Their one request now is that their privacy be respected at this time of unspeakable grief.”