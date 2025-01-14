Lynda Carter Wishes Son and “Fallout” Producer James Altman a Happy Birthday: 'So Proud to Be Your Mom'

The 'Wonder Woman' star's eldest child turned 37 on Tuesday, Jan. 14, and earned an Emmy nomination for executive producing Prime Video's 'Fallout' last year

Lynda Carter wants her son James Altman to have a wonderful 37th birthday.

“Happy birthday 🎁 to my son, James Altman,” the actress, 73, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 14. “I’m so proud to be your mom. We are all with you, the cast and crew of FALLOUT Season 2 & those suffering from the fires. I know that is where your heart is right now. I love you, big guy. -Mom”

The Wonder Woman star also wished her son a “happy birthday” on her Instagram Stories.

Altman executive produces the popular Prime Video show Fallout, which earned him an Emmy nomination last year. Season 2 of the apocalyptic series does not yet have a release date, and its production has been temporarily halted due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

Carter welcomed James and his younger sister Jessica with her late husband Richard Altman. The lawyer and video game mogul died in February 2021 at age 73.



"He was the great love of my life," Carter told PEOPLE last year. "I think of him every day. There's so much of my day to day where I find myself thinking, 'Oh Robert will know.' Or if I'm on a flight, I still expect him to text to ask, "Did you land safely? Was everything alright?'"

Since then, Carter has partnered with City of Hope to help fund critical research on complicated blood cancers like the one that caused Altman's death. He was first diagnosed with myelofibrosis, a malfunction of cells in the bone marrow, which transformed into secondary myeloid leukemia, for which treatment options are limited.

Carter said her two children have been “wonderful” in helping her cope with the grief of losing her husband.

“They also had a wonderful relationship with him, and we talk about him all the time,” she added.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Lynda Carter with son James Altman at her star unveiling ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 3, 2018, in Los Angles

James worked with his dad at ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, which Microsoft announced it would acquire in 2020.

“So proud of my father for his vision and leadership, proud of the team for their years of hard work and success, and happy that I could play some tiny part in this story,” James wrote on Instagram in September 2020. “Excited for our future at Microsoft!”

However, Altman did not live long enough to see the deal finalized in 2021.

“Dad worked for over 20 years to get us to this point, and should have been here today,” James captioned an Instagram shot with his dad in March 2021. “He would have been so proud of what our team has accomplished. Raising a glass of champagne today, and toasting to him. It has never been a better time to be a part of the ZeniMax family.”

